Banks is a reported loan target for Paul Hartley who remains keen to add to his squad ahead of the new season.

And Hartley made his first loan breakthrough this week with the addition of Walsall defender Rollin Menayese who arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium for the season.

But a deal for Eagles youngster Banks may have to wait until the Premier League side return from their pre-season tour of Singapore and Australia on Sunday, July 24.

Scott Banks has featured for Crystal Palace in their pre-season tour. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Banks is one of a number of Palace youngsters to have been included in Vieira’s squad, with only 10 senior players travelling for the tour where the Eagles have already faced Liverpool and Manchester United.

And the 20-year-old has featured in both games so far when coming off the bench for the Eagles, and went close to scoring from a freekick against the Red Devils.

The 20-year-old moved to Palace from Dundee United for a fee believed to be in the region of £500,000 in 2020 and was a regular for the Eagles’ Under-23s team last season, scoring 10 goals in 17 appearances in Premier League 2.

The Scotland Under-21s star has had loan spells at Clyde, Alloa Athletic and Dunfermline in recent years.