Hartlepool United linked with loan move for ex-Aberdeen, Falkirk and St. Johnstone defender
Hartlepool United have been linked with a move for St. Mirren defender Joe Shaughnessy according to reports.
Pools are actively in the market on transfer deadline day as manager Paul Hartley looks for further reinforcements to his squad following a summer of change at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Pools have already brought in 15 summer signings with Hartley keen to add more.
Hartley has suggested he is looking to add to both his attacking and defensive ranks in recent weeks with 30-year-old Shaughnessy perhaps one to fill the defensive requirement according to reports from Football Insider and journalist Pete O’Rourke.
The Republic of Ireland defender has been with Scottish Premiership side St. Mirren for two-years and has made just under 100 appearances for the Paisley club with reports now suggesting Hartley is closing in on a loan deal.
Hartley has earlier revealed his uncertainty over Pools’ deadline day activity after conceding the club have missed out on a number of deals.