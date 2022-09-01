News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hartlepool United linked with loan move for ex-Aberdeen, Falkirk and St. Johnstone defender

Hartlepool United have been linked with a move for St. Mirren defender Joe Shaughnessy according to reports.

By Joe Ramage
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:00 pm

Pools are actively in the market on transfer deadline day as manager Paul Hartley looks for further reinforcements to his squad following a summer of change at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Pools have already brought in 15 summer signings with Hartley keen to add more.

Read More

Read More
What Hartlepool United fans can expect on transfer deadline day including possib...
Hartlepool United have been linked with a loan move for St Mirren defender Joe Shaughnessy. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Most Popular

Hartley has suggested he is looking to add to both his attacking and defensive ranks in recent weeks with 30-year-old Shaughnessy perhaps one to fill the defensive requirement according to reports from Football Insider and journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Republic of Ireland defender has been with Scottish Premiership side St. Mirren for two-years and has made just under 100 appearances for the Paisley club with reports now suggesting Hartley is closing in on a loan deal.

Hartley has earlier revealed his uncertainty over Pools’ deadline day activity after conceding the club have missed out on a number of deals.

Paul HartleyJoe ShaughnessyFalkirk