Keith Curle has been down to the bare bones when it comes to fit and available centre-backs with both Menayese and Alex Lacey out injured.

It has left only Euan Murray as an established centre-back option with Curle having to turn to the likes of David Ferguson and Reghan Tumilty in makeshift selections.

But Walsall loanee Menayese made his long-awaited return to the squad in the FA Cup second round tie with Harrogate and showed supporters what they have been missing.

RollinMenayesemade his return for Hartlepool United against Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The 24-year-old has been out of action since the win over Doncaster Rovers at the beginning of October with an ankle injury but brought a calmness to the Hartlepool defence upon his return and a welcome dose of pace.

But, were it not for the injury setback to Murray, interim manager Curle has suggested Menayese may not have featured with the defender returning ahead of schedule.

“We’re pleased to have him back. Ideally, listening to the medical staff, it would have been another week of football training [before he returned] but it was one of those,” said Curle.

“He did the training session on Tuesday and pulled up and had to get pulled out on Thursday because they felt he’d done too much, physically, for his ankle which started swelling.

Rollin Menayese has been missing since Hartlepool United's win over Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“But that’s where you take the advice so we pulled him out, rested him, and gave him the instructions.”

Menayese had to be sent for a second scan on his ankle injury at the request of his parent club Walsall earlier this month, but the former Mansfield Town man appeared to complete his comeback unscathed.

And Menayese may well be needed with Murray forced to miss out having picked up a back problem ahead of the visit of Harrogate.

Curle said: “We were doing shape on Friday and Euan Murray pulled out because his back had gone into spasm, so automatically you're going from plan A to plan F.”

