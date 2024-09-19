Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll insists he isn't fazed by Dagenham and Redbridge's impressive recent results ahead of Saturday's visit of the in-form London club.

Pools, who are yet to win at home this season, come into the game off the back of what Sarll termed their worst performance of the campaign, a disappointing 1-0 defeat to bottom club Ebbsfleet.

Dagenham's fortunes are decidedly different with Ben Stevens and his side flying high after winning their last two games by an aggregate score of 10-1.

The Daggers humbled previously unbeaten league leaders Gateshead 7-1 last weekend to move level on points with Pools.

While Sarll's side have been one of the stingiest defences in the league, they have yet to really click as an attacking force despite possessing plenty of talent in forward areas; Dagenham's seven goals in a single afternoon last week equalled their total for the entire campaign.

Outside observers would likely make Dagenham favorites on Saturday but Sarll is determined to disregard the form book as he bids to win at home for the first time since his appointment in April.

"It depends which way you look at it," he said.

"If I was looking at Darren Sarll's Hartlepool team, I'd be thinking 'oh, they've got some good players, they're going to be tough to break down'.

"I always look at what we have and I have a huge belief in what we have, I really do.

"We're focused on trying to improve what we do rather than worrying about anyone else.

"We want to set ourselves apart from everyone else and to do that, we have to constantly develop ourselves.

"I don't see it as they won, so they'll be hugely confident, while we lost, so we're lower than a snake's belly. I don't see it like that.

"We've got some real quality and we've got some really good aspects to our team.

"I think we've got an incredible chance to perform on Saturday.

"Training's been strong all week and we'll take that attitude into the game."