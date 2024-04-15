Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pools are one of a few sides in the National League not to boast someone with a long throw in their squad and have come unstuck under a barrage of balls into their box on more than one occasion this season.

The potential of a long throw was highlighted during last week's defeat to Maidenhead, when versatile attacker Sam Barratt launched a number of threatening balls into the Pools box, which caused the visitors a lot of problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the departure of Jamie Sterry, who never quite had the length to make his throws a consistent threat, Pools have had to be more inventive from the touchline.

The Pools boss said he would consider signing a long throw specialist after his side struggled to deal with Sam Barratt's barrage last week.

However, with the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall all a real danger when attacking balls into the box, someone capable of launching it onto their heads could be a real asset.

Barratt showed that a talent for throwing the ball does not have to come at the expense of skill on the deck, with the 28-year-old impressing with his driving runs, corners and free-kicks.

Inevitably, there is a balance to be found between Phillips' desire to play more attractive, possession-based football next season and a need to be able to mix it up and pose a threat from set-pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Pools boss admitted he wouldn't say no to adding someone with a long throw but said that he won't sacrifice how he wants to play when considering his options this summer.

"It's something I'd definitely look at," he said.

"I won't be signing him just for a long throw, you've got to be able to play football.