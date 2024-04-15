Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips admits he'll consider signing someone with a long throw this summer just as long as they can "play football"
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pools are one of a few sides in the National League not to boast someone with a long throw in their squad and have come unstuck under a barrage of balls into their box on more than one occasion this season.
The potential of a long throw was highlighted during last week's defeat to Maidenhead, when versatile attacker Sam Barratt launched a number of threatening balls into the Pools box, which caused the visitors a lot of problems.
Since the departure of Jamie Sterry, who never quite had the length to make his throws a consistent threat, Pools have had to be more inventive from the touchline.
However, with the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall all a real danger when attacking balls into the box, someone capable of launching it onto their heads could be a real asset.
Barratt showed that a talent for throwing the ball does not have to come at the expense of skill on the deck, with the 28-year-old impressing with his driving runs, corners and free-kicks.
Inevitably, there is a balance to be found between Phillips' desire to play more attractive, possession-based football next season and a need to be able to mix it up and pose a threat from set-pieces.
And the Pools boss admitted he wouldn't say no to adding someone with a long throw but said that he won't sacrifice how he wants to play when considering his options this summer.
"It's something I'd definitely look at," he said.
"I won't be signing him just for a long throw, you've got to be able to play football.
"It's a threat and it's something that I'll be looking at."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.