Wallace was one of nine signings made this summer by John Askey ahead of the start of the National League season when he reunited with his former boss following his exit from Mansfield Town.

Wallace spent 18-months with the League Two side after a short spell on loan with Askey at York City.

But the 28-year-old had to remain patient to make his Hartlepool debut after suffering a broken toe early in pre-season.

Hartlepool United news:

Kieran Wallace is hoping to continue building up his fitness after a challenging start to his Hartlepool United career. Picture by FRANK REID

Having done well in the club’s opening friendly with Middlesbrough, Wallace was out of action for over a month before being named on the bench by Askey for Hartlepool’s trip to Southend United.

The midfielder came on to make his Pools debut and help his side to a 3-2 win at Roots Hall before making his full debut nine days later in the defeat at Chesterfield.

Wallace has now made back-to-back starts for Hartlepool, having kept his place in the win over Wealdstone, but the former Nottingham Forest youngster admits he still has to get up to speed with his full fitness this season.

"It’s been massively frustrating, not the injury itself but when you join a new club and after a couple of weeks it was just an innocuous challenge I went in for and broke my toe,” Wallace explained.

Kieran Wallace made his Hartlepool United debut coming off the bench in the win over Southend United.

"When you come back for pre-season everyone is on a bit of a level playing field fitness-wise and then after a couple of weeks you break your toe and everyone else is getting fit and you’re being left behind.

"It means now I’ve got to catch up and get some games and minutes under my belt.

"Under the circumstances where you’re winning and trying to get three points it’s tough, but I’ve got to get up to speed as quick as I can.”

Wallace made his first start at Chesterfield having been tasked with filling in as a centre-back before injuries meant Askey moved him back into a more natural midfield position.

Although Hartlepool lost out to the Spireites that day, their start to the National League has been positive – something which Wallace believes has helped himself, and other new signings, settle into the club this summer.

"It was nice [to start a game again]. It was a baptism of fire going to Chesterfield away, a very difficult game to make your first start in,” said Wallace.

"But it was nice to get the minutes under my belt – it was the first time I’d played more than 45 minutes since last season which is quite a long time.

"I feel like I’ve settled in well, the lads are very accommodating and welcoming.

"There’s quite a few new lads as well so there’s quite a new look to the squad which makes it easier to settle in, and winning in pre-season and then getting off to a good start helps because you can feel a bit more relaxed and there’s more of a happy feel about the place.”