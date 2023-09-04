After Tom Crawford and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe had given Hartlepool a two goal lead by the midway point of the second half, Pools, you felt, were home and dry with another three points.

But the visiting Stones had something of a start me up in the final quarter of the game as they made life more than difficult for John Askey’s side.

Tarryn Allarakhia halved the deficit with a fine curling effort which clipped off the inside of the post on its way beyond an outstretched Pete Jameson and, suddenly, a game which should have been more than comfortable saw Pools having to grind out their fifth win of the campaign.

Hartlepool United secured all three points against Wealdstone in the National League.

Hartlepool United secured all three points against Wealdstone in the National League.

And here are some of the key takeaways from Hartlepool’s latest home win:

A new No.1 for Hartlepool United?

Askey made a new goalkeeper a top priority this summer, having seen all three of last year’s stoppers head for the exit door following relegation to the National League, with two of his early signings goalkeepers.

Jameson, a player Askey knows well from their successful time together at York City, arrived soon after a deal for Bolton Wanderers’ Joel Dixon, which immediately rectified a problem area for Pools.

John Askey made the bold decision to rotate his goalkeepers for Hartlepool United's 2-1 win over Wealdstone.

The duo shared minutes with one another in pre-season but it was former Sunderland man Dixon who was handed the No.1 shirt and starting spot for the opening day of the season at Barnet – a spot he held throughout August for Hartlepool’s first six games of the campaign.

But having conceded 11 goals in those six games, as Pools continue to search for a clean sheet, Askey made the decision to switch to Jameson for the visit of Wealdstone.

Dixon had done okay in spells but is, equally, likely to have watched back some of those 11 goals and asked the question of whether he could have done better.

Changing goalkeepers throughout a season can be a risky tactic given the solidity they tend to provide to those in front of them, but the transition to Jameson went as well as Askey could have hoped – albeit without that elusive clean sheet.

Askey praised both goalkeepers over the summer and welcomed the battle between the two and Jameson, on this evidence, might have done enough to earn Askey’s trust for Hartlepool’s next period of games.

It was, arguably, a difficult game for Jameson to end up performing so well in, given how little he was involved during the first 45 minutes.

Jameson could almost have wandered over to the Mill House stand and signed autographs and posed for pictures such was both Hartlepool’s dominance and Wealdstone’s lack of invention.

In those situations a goalkeeper may have a tendency to switch off. Fortunately for Pools, Jameson didn’t as the visitors came out swinging in the second half.

The 30-year-old had to be alert to a short back pass from Emmanuel Onariase within minutes of the restart to deny Tahvon Campbell before then thwarting the striker again soon after with a really good stop by quickly narrowing the angle Campbell had on goal.

He looked a little more in command of his area from crosses – something which has plagued Hartlepool in the early part of the season, before making a stunning save to deny Olufela Olomola in the closing stages.

Wealdstone did get the better of Jameson through Allarakhia’s snapshot, but it was otherwise a strong debut from the Harrogate Town loanee and a big reason as to why Pools held onto all three points.

Too close for comfort

Despite Jameson impressing, this was still a little bit too close for comfort for Hartlepool given the stranglehold they had on the game in the first half.

Pools scored early when Crawford capped a fine move and they went on for a large chunk of the first half threatening to add any number of goals to their tally.

They were sharp, slick and, simply put, just looked a cut above Wealdstone for a large spell – enhanced by how little the away side showed.

Within that, however, Pools maybe a little subconsciously took their foot off the gas towards the end of the half and into the second period.

Campbell had two sights of goal when getting the better of Onariase before Jack Cook threatened with a free header at the back post.

Allarakhia’s equaliser was followed by Olomola’s brilliant effort before Onariase had to make a superb last ditch tackle to deny Corrie Andrews who was in on goal.

And Wealdstone weren’t done there as Charlie Barker rattled the bar in stoppage time.

On another day Hartlepool would have dropped points here, which would have been unfathomable at half-time.

Adjusting to life without Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini

Given the nature of the late defeat at Chesterfield and the news of Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini's injuries, it proved to be a tormenting week for Hartlepool.

There can be no understating the significance of the losses of both Dodds and Mancini. It’s a huge blow for Pools, with Askey hinting ahead of the meeting with Wealdstone it is likely to impact the way in which they play this season.

With that said, Pools moved swiftly to bring in a replacement for Dodds in Luke Hendrie and it has the potential to be a real shrewd piece of business.

The defender knows what it’s like to play for the club and has plenty of experience at a higher level.

His third debut for the club showcased how much of an impact he could have this season in what was a really mature and reliable performance.

Hendrie may not necessarily have the attacking attributes of Dodds to drive up the field at will from that right-sided centre-back spot, although he did attempt his best Dodds impression early in the first half when dribbling through the heart of the Wealdstone team towards the edge of the area, but he will complement Onariase very well when it comes to his defensive work.

Mancini’s absence may be a little harder felt, as a result, given his flair and how quickly he had settled in.