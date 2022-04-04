Hartlepool United have moved closer to appointing new head of recruitment. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Pools have been without someone in the role for several weeks after Lee Turnbull’s exit last month.

Turnbull arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium in December with Lee and assistant manager Michael Nelson as part of a shake-up in the backroom team at the Suit Direct Stadium and was influential in helping provide a successful January transfer window for Pools with the additions of Bryn Morris, Omar Bogle and Joe White to name but a few.

But Turnbull moved on to link up with Championship strugglers Peterborough United before last week making the switch to Scunthopre United to take up the role of chief operating officer at Glanford Park.

Turnbull’s vacancy is one Pools are keen to fill and Lee has revealed they are edging closer to making a new appointment.

“There’s stuff that has been agreed,” Lee told The Mail.

“But he works for another club so we can't really say what and why.

“We’re just waiting for a date but it’s going to be good moving forward on the recruitment side of things.

Lee added: “He’s handed his notice in but he has to work his notice. There’s discussions still going on behind the scenes with him but he obviously has to do his own job as well.

“We want to kick start things and get the ball rolling. We know what we’re trying to do and hopefully we can get a little bit ahead of the game.”

