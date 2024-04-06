Here’s how the players rated from an impressive afternoon at the Suit Direct Stadium:
1. Pete Jameson: 8
That's three clean sheets in a row at the Suit Direct Stadium since Jameson, who is doing all he can to earn a new deal with Pools, returned to the side. Struggled a bit with his kicking in the first half, although conditions made things difficult, but made a number of smart saves to make sure the hosts held onto another shutout. Saved from Swiss striker Lorent Tolaj in the first period and then made two excellent stops to keep out Josh Stokes as Pools made a slow start to the second half. He's helped by having two outstanding centre-halves in front of him, but he's looked calm and collected since Phillips handed him the gloves. Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. David Ferguson: 7
A typical Ferguson display, got forward whenever the opportunity arose and defended well against a Shots side who are full of goals. Made one vital defensive contribution in the second half and is another who has benefitted from the signings of Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Tom Parkes: 9
Capped a monumental display with his first Pools goal late on. Got away with one misjudgement in the first half as both he and Luke Waterfall left the ball for one another before Lorent Tolaj fired wide but was otherwise faultless. You get the sense that Parkes is a defender who just loves to defend, and he won almost every challenge and header he needed to. Reads the game superbly and is a leader and excellent communicator to boot. Scored a headed four minutes from time that knocked the stuffing out of the Shots, who had been pressing for an equaliser. A big factor behind the recent defensive turnaround. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Luke Waterfall: 8
Absolutely outstanding. The only thing separating him and his companion at the heart of the defence was Parkes' late goal. Waterfall has added the aerial prowess that Pools had been lacking for some time prior to his arrival from Grimsby, and managed to dominate a Shots front line who have scored hatfuls of goals this season. Positionally excellent, made one good block to stop a goalbound drive from Olly Scott, and a huge help to full-back Louis Stephenson, talking the teenager through the game. Like Parkes, a leader and superb talker on the pitch. Photo: Mark Fletcher