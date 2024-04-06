3 . Tom Parkes: 9

Capped a monumental display with his first Pools goal late on. Got away with one misjudgement in the first half as both he and Luke Waterfall left the ball for one another before Lorent Tolaj fired wide but was otherwise faultless. You get the sense that Parkes is a defender who just loves to defend, and he won almost every challenge and header he needed to. Reads the game superbly and is a leader and excellent communicator to boot. Scored a headed four minutes from time that knocked the stuffing out of the Shots, who had been pressing for an equaliser. A big factor behind the recent defensive turnaround. Photo: Mark Fletcher