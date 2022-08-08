Sterry had previously featured from the bench in Pools’ 4-0 defeat at Walsall on the opening day of the season having not long returned to full fitness.

The former Newcastle United defender has endured a troubled pre-season with injury after being forced off late in the defeat to Hibernian back in June.

In his place, new signing Reghan Tumilty had enjoyed a positive pre-season campaign before a debut to forget against the Saddlers, in which he was replaced in the closing stages by Sterry, before dropping to the bench from the off against Wimbledon.

Jamie Sterry made his starting return for Hartlepool United against AFC Wimbledon. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And while one performance is by no means enough to write Tumilty off, Sterry's return at the Suit Direct Stadium was a welcome one with the defender completing the full 90 minutes as well as helping his side to a clean sheet.

Hartley shuffled his system for the visit of Johnnie Jackson's side, moving away from the 4-2-3-1 formation deployed at the Bescot Stadium a week ago for a 3-4-2-1 set-up.

That meant Sterry was given a slightly more advanced role on the right-side of the field, along with David Ferguson on the opposite flank.

And it was a good physical examination for Sterry given that he was tasked to get up and down the pitch all afternoon, whether it be to help out as a five at the back when Pools were out of possession, or bolster the midfield and attack when in possession.

Jamie Sterry has endured a difficult pre-season with injury. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Straight from the off, Sterry showed his attacking incentive when showing for a quick free-kick on the right before delivering an inviting cross into the area.

The full-back had a dangerous opponent up against him in Jack Currie, who had scored for the Dons in their opening day win over Gillingham, but he was up to the task for much of the afternoon.

Sterry demonstrated his composure in ushering a threatening diagonal ball from Will Nightingale, targeted for Currie, out of play when under pressure before being on hand to steer a dangerous corner away with a strong header before half-time.

There were times where Sterry was under pressure from Currie, with the wing-back getting the better of him in a physical battle early in the second half.

As the game wore on, Sterry’s fitness was under examination, with 19-year-old Currie able to get to the byline twice in the closing stages before his crosses were cleared.

But to give an idea of how involved Sterry was throughout the game, only Euan Murray (82) had more touches for Pools than Sterry (75) as per WhoScored.

And it was only Murray (75) who attempted more passes than Sterry (64) for the home side.

Sterry was one of six Pools players to have an effort at goal whilst also attempting four tackles - the most of any Pools player. By contrast, Currie, who Sterry was up against, was forced to attempt six tackles.