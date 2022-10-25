Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Ex-Birmingham City winger to return in one of three changes to face Salford City
Hartlepool United begin a crucial week at the Suit Direct Stadium when they host Salford City.
Pools welcome the Ammies in the first of two crunch fixtures on home soil, with Grimsby Town set to visit this weekend, as Keith Curle's side look to climb off the bottom of the League Two table.
Hartlepool’s 2-1 defeat at Swindon Town leaves them still with just one league win all season having taken nine points from their first 15 games. And their task has been made more challenging with a number of injuries now plaguing Curle’s side.
Mark Shelton and Mouhamed Niang were both forced off in the defeat at the County Ground while defensive duo Jamie Sterry and Rollin Menayese look set to miss out with calf and ankle problems respectively.
Clarke Oduor grabbed his first goal for the club against the Robins and he starts in our predicted XI which features three changes.