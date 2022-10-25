Pools welcome the Ammies in the first of two crunch fixtures on home soil, with Grimsby Town set to visit this weekend, as Keith Curle's side look to climb off the bottom of the League Two table.

Hartlepool’s 2-1 defeat at Swindon Town leaves them still with just one league win all season having taken nine points from their first 15 games. And their task has been made more challenging with a number of injuries now plaguing Curle’s side.

Mark Shelton and Mouhamed Niang were both forced off in the defeat at the County Ground while defensive duo Jamie Sterry and Rollin Menayese look set to miss out with calf and ankle problems respectively.

Clarke Oduor grabbed his first goal for the club against the Robins and he starts in our predicted XI which features three changes.

1. Ben Killip Killip is expected to continue in goal for Pools against Salford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. Reghan Tumilty Tumilty came off the bench at Swindon and could start against Salford with both Jamie Sterry and Mouhamed Niang doubtful. (Credit: Dave Peters | Prime Media | MI News) Photo: Prime Media Photo Sales

3. Euan Murray Murray is set to continue in the centre of defence as part of a back four. (Credit: Dave Peters | Prime Media | MI News) Photo: Prime Media Photo Sales

4. Alex Lacey Lacey scored his first goal for the club in Pools' last home league fixture. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales