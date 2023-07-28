John Askey has welcomed a number of trialists into the club this summer to both train and feature in friendlies, with midfielder Anthony Gomez-Mancini one of those to have since been handed a permanent deal after impressing over the course of the last month.

Mancini is one of four players who have featured on trial this month including Luis Longstaff, Grayson and De Silva.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while former Liverpool winger Longstaff secured himself a move to Inverness Caledonian Thistle, The Mail understands there will be no deal forthcoming for De Silva with the club releasing him from his trial period.

Dillon De Silva has been released by Hartlepool United following a trial period with the club. Picture by FRANK REID

De Silva featured in both friendlies with Middlesbrough and Blyth Spartans, as well as travelling to Scotland as part of Askey’s training camp squad.

But after not featuring in the 5-1 win over Redcar Athletic the 21-year-old has been released, with Askey to look at targets elsewhere.

De Silva enjoyed three years at Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster before eventually landing at Queens Park Rangers where he progressed through the ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger spent time on loan in the National League with Torquay United last season ahead of his Loftus Road exit earlier this summer.

Former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Grayson featured on trial for Hartlepool United in the pre-season friendly with Blyth Spartans. Picture by FRANK REID

De Silva did well against Blyth during his 45 minute spell, but with Askey looking towards more of a natural right-back, with Doncaster Rovers' Charlie Seaman arriving on a season-long loan deal, a decision has been made on De Silva.

Meanwhile, the club faces a wait over the versatile Grayson who featured in midfield for 90 minutes against Blyth recently.

The former Blackburn Rovers man was released by Barrow this summer before enjoying a short spell on trial with Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But The Mail understands the 24-year-old, son of former Leeds United and Sunderland boss Simon, has attracted Football League interest, with the player understood to be considering an offer.