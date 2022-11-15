Curle has been without almost an entire defensive line in recent weeks before David Ferguson and Brody Paterson returned to the fold in the 1-0 defeat at Stevenage. Ferguson, however, was forced to play at centre-back alongside Euan Murray given the lack of alternatives for Curle as Rollin Menayese and Alex Lacey remain sidelined.

Jamie Sterry and Mouhamed Niang are also defensive options Curle has had to deal without of late but the interim boss remained clear in his message to The Mail that he will not panic into bringing in an emergency free agent signing should their injury issues continue.

“No, I don't panic. I don’t make signings for the sake of it,” said Curle.

Keith Curle maintained his stance over the possibility of further free agent transfers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It’s not a case of signing a player who we think is going to be alright for two weeks or for four or five days until somebody else is potentially coming back fit.

“When you invest in people it can be short-term as in for four or five months until the end of the season which some clubs and managers make errors, in my opinion, by being too short sighted.

“I know where we’re at but I know what we’ve got in the building and I know what I’d like in the positions that I’d like to bring in for the medium to long-term.”

David Ferguson made a return to the Hartlepool United squad against Stevenage. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

But despite being seemingly unmoved over bringing in further reinforcements ahead of the winter window, Curle has admitted work is ongoing over the January recruitment with the club posting it’s interest in a number of players.

It comes after Curle recently revealed he had been speaking to an unnamed player before deciding against a deal.

“We’re speaking to a couple of players and posting our interest,” Curle confirmed.

“It’s part and parcel of the job dealing with agents and dealing with players that are dealing with other football clubs. Other football clubs are in the same situation as well, they want to bring in other players.