Ferguson featured as a stand-in centre-back alongside Euan Murray at the Lamex Stadium, where Pools fell to a 1-0 defeat thanks to Danny Rose's goal 10 minutes from time, as Curle continues to deal with several injuries within his squad.

Ferguson missed the trip to Solihull Moors in the FA Cup a week ago after picking up a training ground injury and was a doubt for the visit to Stevenage having trained just once in the week. But Ferguson was able to complete the full 90 minutes in the unfamiliar centre-back role with Curle confident the 28-year-old did not suffer any setback on his return.

“I think he’s OK. I need to speak to Michael [about everyone] but I try and avoid him at the moment because every time I speak to him it’s bad news,” Curle told The Mail.

David Ferguson returned for Hartlepool United at Stevenage. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

“I’ll get a call when everything has settled down and I‘ll find out a little bit more [about our injury situation].”

Curle has undoubtedly had a challenging period in recent weeks since taking over as interim boss with several injuries plaguing his squad, particularly in defence with the likes of Rollin Menayese and Jamie Sterry still missing and Alex Lacey now set for a spell out after picking up a shoulder injury.

And although Ferguson returned, alongside Brody Paterson who featured at left full-back, rather than look to use injuries as an excuse for their struggles this season, Curle has suggested they show his side are up for the challenge in games.

Brody Paterson returned for Hartlepool United at Stevenage. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

“It means we’re being competitive. It happens,” said Curle.

“Mark my words, other teams within this division will have this period. I don’t wish it on any football clubs but they know, on average, usually you work on 20 per cent of your squad being unavailable, whether that's injuries or suspensions, at a given time. Throughout the season you can touch on 30-35 per cent of your squad being unavailable.