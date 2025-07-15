"I hope to bring my experience and winning mentality to the club."

Cameron John, who becomes manager Simon Grayson's seventh summer signing after arriving on a season-long loan from York, impressed against Pools last season. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Hartlepool United have confirmed the signing of versatile defender Cameron John from York City, with Joe Grey leaving the club to join the Minstermen.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grey becomes the second high profile attacker to leave Pools this summer following the departure of Mani Dieseruvwe, although the club have moved to strengthen at left-back with John, who can operate at full-back or centre-half, heading to Victoria Park.

Grey, who first signed for the youth team in 2019 before turning professional a year later, scored 24 goals in 155 games for Pools and was part of the side that won promotion to the Football League in 2021. Although last season was blighted by a serious groin injury that required surgery as well as some struggles in front of goal, the 22-year-old attacker was a popular figure at Victoria Park, renowned for his determination, effort and relentless hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grey joins a York side who finished second in the National League last term, missing out on promotion after losing to Oldham in the play-offs despite amassing 96 points during the regular season, and look well-placed to go one better when the new campaign begins in August following another strong summer of recruitment. Adam Hinshelwood's side have signed former National League winners Ollie Banks and Ash Palmer, Altrincham's Alex Newby, who had a blistering season with the Robins, and Mark Kitching, who was a regular in the Oldham side that were promoted via the play-offs last term.

Although Pools fans will, of course, be disappointed to have lost both Grey and Dieseruvwe - the pair scored 65 goals between them over the last two seasons - there is a renewed optimism in light of the club's recent recruitment. John, who made 34 appearances for Pools last season, becomes the club's seventh summer signing after joining on a season-long loan. Pools have been on the hunt for a left-back following the departure of the long-serving David Ferguson, who left to sign for Gateshead last month. Veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone, who is set to celebrate his testimonial against a Leeds United XI later this month, is now the final remaining member of the 2020/21 promotion-winning squad.

After completing his move to Pools, John told the official club website he was hoping to help instill a winning mentality at Victoria Park.

"I'm excited to be here," he said.

"It's nice to get a fresh start, a fresh challenge, and I am excited for the season to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hope to bring my experience and winning mentality to the club."

Meanwhile, new manager Simon Grayson hailed John's versatility - a recurring theme this summer - as well as his National League experience, having made more than 50 appearances for Rochdale prior to signing for York in the summer of 2024.

He said: "Cameron John has the right level of experience playing in the National League that we have been looking for.

"He's a versatile player, comfortable playing anywhere asked of him, allowing balance for our team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are delighted to have him on board now, and he is certainly one we want for the long haul with a possibility this may turn into a permanent contract down the line."

Despite concerns over the suggestion the deal might have taken the form of a swap in order for York to avoid paying compensation for Grey, BBC Tees Sport presenter Rob Law took to X to suggest that was wide of the mark, with the two deals "independent from each other".