Jennings spent four successful seasons at Prenton Park which included back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One.

Jennings made over 150 appearances for the Birkenhead side after signing a two-year deal from Wrexham.

The 31-year-old scored over 30 times for Tranmere during his spell with the club before a move to Stockport County where he spent two-and-a-half-years.

Connor Jennings scored his first goal for Hartlepool United against Walsall. (Photo:Scott Llewellyn| MI News)

And boosted by his first goal for Hartlepool, Jennings is now relishing the trip back to his former club.

“I’m really looking forward to going back. It’s a special team for me,” said Jennings.

“I had some great years there but I’m a Hartlepool player now so I’m going there to do a job.

Connor Jennings enjoyed a successful spell with Tranmere Rovers. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

“It will be a good away day at Tranmere for the fans,” he added.

“I know they travel in numbers and noise so hopefully it’s another day like Doncaster, my first game, when they travelled in big numbers and got right behind us.

“There’s a lot of things to work on. I’ve said before that the character shown to come back is definitely in the changing room.

“But none of us are daft enough to miss out that three points are big and momentum in league two is very vital.”

Despite seeing a change of manager so soon into his Hartlepool career, Jennings is working with someone he knows well in Askey with the two together when at Macclesfield.

And Askey admitted after seeing his striker get off the mark he will need players like Jennings for the remainder of the season.

“It was a good header back and you’re just hoping somebody is going to get their head on it and Connor did,” said Askey.

“Connor, when he’s played for me, has had a really good record. I hope that continues.

