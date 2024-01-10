Hartlepool United Supporters' Trust issues mystery consortium update following 'disappointing defeat'

Supporters striving to broker a potential takeover of Hartlepool United have issued an update on negotiations.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United Supporters’ Trust (HUST), which has been holding discussions with both Pools chairman Raj Singh and potential investors, announced just before Christmas that a mystery consortium was preparing to hold talks with the club in early 2024.

Pools have since lost three out of their last four National League games and remain only four points from relegation to football’s sixth tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HUST has now urged fans to be patient and assured them that “there is a tremendous amount of hard work ongoing”.

Hartlepool United midfielder Anthony Mancini, left, in action during Tuesday's 2-1 National League defeat at Fylde.

In a new statement released after the team’s 2-1 defeat at second-bottom AFC Fylde, the trust said in a social media statement: “After a very disappointing result last night, there is understandable frustration and concern about the future”.

A formal statement added: “We are obviously aware about the surge in social media comments about progress with the consortium.

"There is a tremendous amount of hard work ongoing and we’re in the middle of a live process, which continued through the Christmas period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We full understand the concern about the club, which we all desperately want to safeguard but, as frustrating as it might be, we have to respect confidentiality.

"It’s just over two weeks since our last update but no fan should take that as a sign of discussions stalling.

"We have committed partners who want to make this work.

"As a fanbase we need togetherness as we look to the future, so please be as patient as you can and continue to back the team, which needs our support to get points on the board.

"We can reassure you we are absolutely committed to keeping you updated as soon as there is concrete news that we can share.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said the consortium had provided initial proof of funds so that it can talk to the club.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

In its December 23 statement, HUST added: “As we are still at an early stage the other members of the consortium would prefer to remain anonymous for now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is partly because the exact make-up of the consortium could change as we move through the chain of events outlined above.

"We can say that we’re delighted to have found a group of partners who are all supporters of Pools and have strong family ties to our club or our town.”