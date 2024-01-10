Hartlepool United Supporters' Trust issues mystery consortium update following 'disappointing defeat'
Hartlepool United Supporters’ Trust (HUST), which has been holding discussions with both Pools chairman Raj Singh and potential investors, announced just before Christmas that a mystery consortium was preparing to hold talks with the club in early 2024.
Pools have since lost three out of their last four National League games and remain only four points from relegation to football’s sixth tier.
HUST has now urged fans to be patient and assured them that “there is a tremendous amount of hard work ongoing”.
In a new statement released after the team’s 2-1 defeat at second-bottom AFC Fylde, the trust said in a social media statement: “After a very disappointing result last night, there is understandable frustration and concern about the future”.
A formal statement added: “We are obviously aware about the surge in social media comments about progress with the consortium.
"There is a tremendous amount of hard work ongoing and we’re in the middle of a live process, which continued through the Christmas period.
"We full understand the concern about the club, which we all desperately want to safeguard but, as frustrating as it might be, we have to respect confidentiality.
"It’s just over two weeks since our last update but no fan should take that as a sign of discussions stalling.
"We have committed partners who want to make this work.
"As a fanbase we need togetherness as we look to the future, so please be as patient as you can and continue to back the team, which needs our support to get points on the board.
"We can reassure you we are absolutely committed to keeping you updated as soon as there is concrete news that we can share.”
HUST initially described the prospect of talks as “a big, positive step” while stressing that “it is only the first step in a complicated process involving several parties”.
It said the consortium had provided initial proof of funds so that it can talk to the club.
Mr Singh, who put the club up for sale ahead of its relegation to the National League in April, previously said he would only speak to serious bidders and that no-one had even passed “the first hurdle”.
In its December 23 statement, HUST added: “As we are still at an early stage the other members of the consortium would prefer to remain anonymous for now.
"This is partly because the exact make-up of the consortium could change as we move through the chain of events outlined above.
"We can say that we’re delighted to have found a group of partners who are all supporters of Pools and have strong family ties to our club or our town.”
Pools have still to comment publicly about the prospect of talks.