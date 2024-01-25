Hartlepool United takeover talks: D-Day looms as Pools receive 'final offer' from mystery consortium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United Supporters’ Trust (HUST), which has been brokering negotiations between the consortium and Pools, has given owner and chairman Raj Singh until midday on Friday to accept “a restructured and improved final offer for the club”.

The announcement follows the latest round of talks between the parties on January 19.

A HUST statement said: “As the structure of our offer has changed we have asked Mr Singh to give us a definitive answer by Friday lunchtime.”

Mr Singh has been trying to sell up since Hartlepool’s relegation back to the National League was all but confirmed last April.

HUST revealed just before Christmas that the consortium – said to be made up of “a group of partners who are all supporters of Pools” – had provided initial proof of funds to allow detailed negotiations to begin.

Pools then confirmed that “open and frank” discussions had taken place last Friday and that the club had asked the trust and consortium to come back to them this week after discussing “the best way forward”.

Friday’s deadline is just over 24 hours before new coach Kevin Phillips takes charge of Hartlepool for the first time when they entertain York City at 3pm on Saturday.

While HUST has urged fans to get behind Phillips and the players, the overall mood on the Vic’s terraces is likely to be heavily influenced by Mr Singh’s reply.

The Mail, which has been banned by the club from the ground since last season’s relegation, has attempted to contact Mr Singh for comment.