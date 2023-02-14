Sterry has endured an indifferent campaign when it comes to injuries but has seen a return to the starting line-up in the New Year.

Sterry has forged a strong partnership with January recruit Dan Dodds on the right side of Keith Curle’s team but could be forced to sit out of Hartlepool’s trip to the Mornflake Stadium after picking up an ankle injury.

Sterry was on the wrong end of a robust challenge against Sutton as Pools fought back from 2-0 down to claim a draw with the 27-year-old taken off just after the hour mark.

Jamie Sterry was taken off with a knock on the ankle in Hartlepool United's 2-2 draw with Sutton United. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“He’s taken a whack on the ankle. I know Jamie wants to start every game from now until the end of the season so that’s a positive mindset that we know we’ve got in Jamie,” said Curle.

“He’ll have treatment and he’ll be assessed by the medical team.”

Sterry’s potential absence could be counterbalanced by the return of centre-back Peter Hartley who missed the draw with Sutton due to a foot problem.

Hartley was not involved at all at the Suit Direct Stadium as midfielder Matt Dolan occupied one of the three centre-back roles alongside Dodds and Edon Pruti.

Peter Hartley picked up a foot injury in Hartlepool United's win over Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

Hartley picked up the issue in the win over Doncaster Rovers and was close to being involved against Sutton which could mean a return against Crewe.

“Somebody stood on his foot and pushed off his foot. I think the excitement and the elation of winning the game last week meant he didn’t feel the pain until Sunday morning when he woke up,” said Curle.

“It’s gradually got better and better but didn’t heal enough [to feature against Sutton]. He’s had a scan we’re just waiting for the report to come back.”

Should Hartley continue to be a doubt, Arsenal youngster Taylor Foran could be in line to make his first start for the club after coming off the bench for his debut against Sutton.

