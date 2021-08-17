Pools were originally scheduled to travel to Sutton United this evening but the match has been rearranged to take place on Tuesday, September 14 due to pitch issues at Gander Green Lane.

So the squad have a full week to recover and reflect on Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Barrowin preparation for this weekend’s match against Walsall at Victoria Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BARROW IN FURNESS, UK. AUGUST 14TH Barrow's Festus Arthur fouls Hartlepool United's Tyler Burey during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Barrow and Hartlepool United at Holker Street, Barrow-in-Furness on Saturday 14th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

On Monday, Hartlepool played National League North side Gateshead in a behind closed doors friendly at Maiden Castle, winning 4-1.

Squad players needing game time featured in the match with striker Mark Cullen returning from illness over the weekend to play 45-minutes.

Challinor has also hinted that the uninterrupted week will give Pools the chance to bring new faces through the door at Victoria Park.

“We've got plenty to work on and a week is a long time in football,” he said. “Hopefully things change at other places and we have the opportunity to potentially get bodies in.

"We’ll use the time and [got] a game into the lads that need it. We'll hopefully perform and not concede the goals we have [at Barrow] when we play Walsall at home at the weekend.

“Especially for us being a team with a quick turnaround, it gives us an opportunity to work on things and revisit the things we have worked on to make sure it's very clear in people's minds as to what we want from them.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.