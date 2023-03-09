Askey and his side return to the Suit Direct Stadium this weekend having earned a draw at Tranmere Rovers.

Askey was left frustrated with the result at Prenton Park - admitting it was two points dropped from his side such is the magnitude of the task facing them to ensure their League Two survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool were, however, again helped by results elsewhere in midweek as Crawley Town wasted the second of their four games in hand over Pools when falling to a 3-0 defeat at Sutton United.

John Askey is preparing his Hartlepool United side for the visit of Northampton Town. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

It’s a result which leaves Hartlepool three points above the drop zone with Crawley now holding just two games in hand over them, with their goal difference worsening.

Harrogate Town’s win over Doncaster Rovers means Hartlepool are now six points behind the three teams immediately above them as the League Two relegation battle looks increasingly as though it will be decided by the three teams now at the bottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the message from Askey has been clear in that his side need to take care of their own business over the remaining 11 games of the season with six of those coming at the Suit Direct Stadium - something the Pools boss claims will be vital.

“Every game is a cup final. We’ve got 11 games left and every game matters until we’re safe,” Askey told The Mail.

Hartlepool United picked up a point on the road against Tranmere Rovers. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

"Our home form is going to be crucial. With the support that we’ve got, Hartlepool has never been an easy place for teams to come and that’s how we’ve got to make it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think if we’re fit and we’re organised every time we play then we’ve got a great chance with the quality we’ve got within the team. We’re starting to get one or two players back and hopefully that will make the difference.”

Askey continued: “We take a lot of confidence [from the draw with Tranmere], they beat Stevenage and they beat Crawley.

"So hopefully the players start to believe in themselves and with that comes confidence and then they look entirely different players if that is the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s nothing worse than players who are playing without confidence. Hopefully we can flip that and get a win and then get everybody behind us and get some momentum.”

Askey will be taking his second game at the Suit Direct Stadium after the 3-3 draw with Walsall for his first game in charge.

And the Pools boss believes the message has been received by supporters and that everybody is pulling in the same direction.

"I thought the supporters were fantastic [against Walsall],” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I heard about the supporters and how loyal they are and they showed that. I think everybody knows it’s not a time to be getting on players’ backs because there’s so much at stake and it doesn’t help if supporters do that. And, clearly, that message has got through.