Callum Cooke, on his return to the starting line-up, gave Hartlepool the lead just before half-time when capping a fine move involving Jamie Sterry and Dan Kemp.

It was a lead they would hold until midway through the second half when referee James Oldham awarded a contentious penalty after Harvey Saunders went down towards the edge of the area.

Former Hartlepool man Josh Hawkes stepped up to convert as the points were shared at Prenton Park.

Hartlepool United celebrate opening the scoring against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park in League Two. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

And here are some of the key takeaways from Birkenhead.

A point gained or two points dropped

It’s the age-old question whenever you tend to get a draw.

In the immediate aftermath, Hartlepool boss John Askey, although pleased with the performance from his players, was keen to edge towards the ‘two points dropped’ side of the spectrum.

John Askey was pleased with Hartlepool United's performance against Tranmere Rovers but admits it was two points dropped. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

“We’ve got to win games,” said Askey.

“Every time we don’t win then it’s two points dropped. That’s how we’ve got to approach it from now until the end of the season.”

It’s an understandable mindset given the situation Hartlepool find themselves in, and one clearly shared by the players with goal scorer Cooke also keen to suggest it was two points dropped.

But having said that, there is cause for reflection.

Callum Cooke and Dan Kemp showed some early signs of encouragement in the Hartlepool United midfield. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Tranmere did create a number of openings, particularly in the first half. Saunders, Hawkes and Jake Burton all found themselves in positions where they should have done better - Jakub Stolarczyk on hand to make a number of important saves, with Ethan Bristow wasting a good opportunity in the second half before Saunders missed what was a free header in the closing stages.

Hartlepool, too, had their chances with Kemp and Joe Grey missing big opportunities.

Although Pools have every right to feel aggrieved with regards to the penalty decision against them, both teams have a claim to say they deserved something out of this game which, in reality, would suggest a draw was about right.

The fact Hartlepool were a little disappointed with that can be seen as a sign of encouragement.

Hartlepool United captain Nicky Featherstone was on the bench against Tranmere Rovers. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Organised encouragement for Hartlepool United

And just why they will have those feelings of encouragement is down to their performance.

Having had just one full week on the training ground Askey had his side well organised for much of the contest.

Out of possession there was a back five with midfielder Mohamad Sylla holding, with Cooke and Kemp in front of that and Connor Jennings filling in wide.

When in possession that almost turned into a 3-1-4-2 formation.

Sylla continued to sit in front of the three centre-backs of Taylor Foran, Euan Murray and Edon Pruti but with a licence to drive forward if called upon - as seen when well advanced to test Joe Murphy with an excellent dipping strike at goal.

Beyond that, Kemp and Cooke operated as No.10s with Sterry and David Ferguson acting as wingers with Jennings and Jack Hamilton in attack.

“We played some good football at times. We looked organised. We limited them to a few chances,” Askey said.

“If we’re organised and everybody knows their job then defenders don’t get exposed as much and they can defend properly.

“I thought it was an improvement and if we can keep improving each week then hopefully we can get where we want to be.

“If you’re not good enough then so be it. But I guarantee you, with the ability we’ve got, if we work hard and close down then we’ll get results and I think the supporters will know that.”

Dan Kemp and Callum Cooke potential

Within that encouragement came the early signs of a potential partnership between Kemp and Cooke.

Cooke was making his first appearance in two months but did not really show any signs of ring-rust other than when dealing with a knock on the ankle from Brad Walker.

Both he and Kemp operated in little pockets of space with Sterry and Sylla often involved to help create overloads and form more triangle-based possession which helped Pools move up the field.

And it was Kemp and Cooke who combined to give Hartlepool the lead with the kind of quality which could go a long way to determining whether Pools will beat the drop come May should they be able to continue in a similar manner.

Kemp peeled off his man to receive the ball from Sterry in the half space on the right before clipping a deft ball over the defence into Cooke who had timed his third man run from midfield to perfection and was able to control and finish.

“They’re good footballers. Not only did they show signs of linking up together but they also worked hard on the defensive side of the game,” Askey told The Mail.

“I thought the goal was as good a goal as we’re going to score all season - it was great football.”

John Askey’s team selection

It was a bold decision from Askey to leave captain Nicky Featherstone on the bench in favour of Cooke following a lengthy lay-off - and yet it was one which would be justified.

The Kemp-Cooke-Sylla trio complemented one another before Featherstone was introduced in the second half.

To his credit, Featherstone performed well when replacing Cooke, helping Hartlepool regain possession and offering himself in the final third.

It poses an interesting dynamic for Askey moving forward as to how he utilises his midfield options.

Leaving your captain out, tactically, will always raise eyebrows and Askey admitted to The Mail it was a difficult decision.

“It’s never easy but you just do what you think is right for each game,” he said.

“But you saw when Nicky came on it was a great attitude. I thought he played really well and was probably just what we needed at that time.

“He steadied the ship for us and it’s great to have somebody like that who you know is still going to give everything for the football club.”

Featherstone’s absence was not the only surprising decision as Murray made his first appearance since January in the heart of defence.

Murray was one of the benefactors of the new manager-clean slate approach as he replaced Peter Hartley.

And while Murray was involved in the tussle with Saunders which saw Tranmere given a penalty, the Scotsman made a solid return to the side.

Askey said: “I thought he was strong. He’s done really well because he’s not really trained for a few weeks so for him to come in and last as long as he has and look as good as he did, full credit to him.”

The need for Hartlepool United to win

As has already been suggested, in context this can be seen as both a point gained and two points dropped - but at some point Hartlepool are going to have to convert three points.

