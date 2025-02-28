Tommy Miller has given his take on the struggles of former club Hartlepool United.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hartlepool United favourite Tommy Miller has bemoaned the ‘downward spiral’ that has left his old club scrapping for a return to the EFL.

The Shotton-born midfielder came through the ranks at Pools in the late 1990s and captured the attention of several clubs after becoming a regular goalscorer from the middle of the park. After departing to join Ipswich Town in a reported £750,000 deal during the summer of 2001, Miller went on to feature for the likes of of Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town before returning to Pools during the final years of his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After retiring and moving into coaching, Miller has continued to keep a close eye on Pools as they have endured a challenging period in their history by dropping into the National League twice over the last decade. Any thoughts of a return to League Two have been put in jeopardy by the 3-2 defeat against Aldershot Town last weekend that left Anthony Limbrick’s side sat eight points adrift of the play-off spots in non-league’s top tier. Several other former EFL clubs sit above Pools in the table as the final stages of another season of change rapidly approach - and Miller has warned his old club will be unable to live off their tag as a league club in all but status unless they find some momentum in the near future.

He told The Mail: “You look at Hartlepool in the last few years and you go round and round with the same sort of problems. I go back to Graeme Lee and he shouldn’t have been sacked, then another manager comes in and another manager comes in. The club has been on a downward spiral and it’s a shame because you look at where they are at now. I was at the game against Maidenhead, and no disrespect to Maidenhead, but you look and think Hartlepool are playing Maidenhead in a league game.

“I don’t know where it goes from here. I’ll always have an eye on them because they are my team but I just hope they can get back into the Football League because that’s where they belong and that’s what the fans deserve. But they can’t find any momentum, they have changed shape and sometimes you have to go for a formation that suits the players. Anthony is a really good coach and I’m sure he will find a solution. The play-offs are still in reach but they need to find momentum.

“You can’t live off that tag of former Football League club forever. Hartlepool deserves to be in the Football League but a lot of clubs are saying the same thing and the longer they are out of it the more people will view them as a National League club and not a club that should be in League Two at least.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller is hoping to get back into coaching over the coming weeks and months almost 14 months after leaving his role as assistant manager at National League North club South Shields. The 46-year-old kicked off his coaching career working alongside Spennymoor Town legend Jason Ainsley as the Brewery Field club made their way up the non-league pyramid. After succeeding Ainsley as Moors boss during the first half of the 2021/22 season, Miller’s next port of call was with South Shields after being named as number two to Julio Arca in May 2023 as the Mariners prepared for their first season in non-league’s second tier after former Pools boss Kevin Phillips had led them to the Northern Premier League title during the previous campaign.

However, Arca and Miller parted company with the 1st Cloud Arena club in December of the same year and now the latter is keen to get back into coaching and management and feels ‘refreshed’ ahead of any possible return to the dugout.

He said: “I was still under contract with South Shields after leaving the club and couldn’t really go into another job. I went into Macclesfield for a bit to help out as I’m good friends with Steve Bruce’s son, Alex. I spent a little bit of time there when he was manager but I’ve just been going out and watching games at all levels. I’ve been to the likes of Sunderland, Stockton Town, Hartlepool United, of course, and I’ve even been down to Ipswich Town. It’s been good to be out of it for a while, it has allowed me to reflect on where I’ve been but also to study how things are done by other managers and coaches. I’ve played, managed and coached part-time and full-time and you do miss it but the next best thing to playing is coaching and managing. You miss that involvement with the players and I don’t mind saying I’ve missed it. I feel refreshed and ready to go again.”

Miller has continued his involvement in the game via the 689 Pro Coaching company he set up alongside former Hartlepool defender Andrew Davies and ex-Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers striker Danny Graham. However, he is now hoping to make a more permanent return to the dugout after confirming he has received offers to get back into management and coaching over the last 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There have been a couple of offers over the last year that haven’t added up for me. It has to be right for me and I have a little coaching business on the side with another couple of former players in Andrew Davies and Danny Graham. We do a little bit of that here and there but it would have to be right for me. If it’s something I’m interested in, then I would travel to get back in but again, it has to be right. I’ve worked as a coach, assistant and a manager and I would like to get back into being a manager again."

Your next Hartlepool United read: Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick sends message to "brilliant" Pools fans