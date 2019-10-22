Former Hartlepool United managerial target Lee Bradbury leaves Eastbourne Borough
Former Hartlepool United managerial target Lee Bradbury has left National League South side Eastbourne Borough.
Bradbury’s departure comes in the wake of Eastbourne’s mounting financial troubles with the club sitting 16th in the sixth tier.
Pools made a move to bring the then Havant & Waterlooville manager to Victoria Park last season though opted to appoint Richard Money at the last minute after failing to agree a compensation fee with Havant.
Less than a year down the line and Hartlepool are once again searching for a new manager with Bradbury now available should the club wish to reignite its interest in the former AFC Bournemouth man.
Bradbury joined Eastbourne following his departure from Havant before being released on ‘amicable terms’ by the club as they struggle to combat a £40,000 monthly shortfall. Bradbury could emerge as one of the contenders to be Craig Hignett’s replacement with the club conducting interviews this week.