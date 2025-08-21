Hartlepool United boss reveals Jay Benn injury update

Simon Grayson. Photo by Adam Cook. | Adam Cook

Hartlepool United boss Simon Grayson has provided an injury update on defender and summer signing Jay Benn.

Benn was forced off early in the impressive win over Altrincham FC on Tuesday night, with Pools unbeaten this season from the opening three games - with three clean sheets too.

There was one blow for Pools on what was otherwise an excellent night for the 337 travelling fans when Benn, so impressive since signing from Lincoln over the summer, was forced off after 19 minutes.

Although Jermaine Francis did an admirable job filling in for Benn despite Altrincham's best efforts to isolate him, Pools will be keenly hoping the former Halifax, Solihull and Bradford man's injury isn't too serious.

Pools boss Grayson, speaking at his pre-match press conference at Maiden Castle, provided an update on Benn, who picked up an injury against Altrincham in midweek.

“It’s probably a little too early to assess the situation,” said Grayson. “He came off with a hamstring injury; we’ll have to see the full extent of it, and it’s a little too early to do that.

“If there’s any doubt, we won’t play him because we’ve got such a tight schedule. “Hopefully, we can have him back as soon as possible without any risk.”

Pools have the chance to reinforce their play-off credentials over the notoriously tricky August bank holiday weekend. Pools host a Woking side who have lost all of their opening three matches on Saturday before making the long trip to well-fancied Southend on Monday.

Reflecting on his team’s positive start, Grayson added: “There are lots of positives from all three games, but we’re still learning. There are still things to develop, and to get better at as we go along. We don’t get carried away because we’ve had a good start.

“We’ve got to keep building, keep getting better and having a strong mental attitude to want to improve and all the time.”