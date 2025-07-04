A National League manager has revealed his admiration for a Hartlepool United player - but insisted a deal is unlikely.

Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong has admitted Hartlepool United forward Adam Campbell would be ‘top of his list’ of potential signings - but doesn’t believe the move is realistic due to the finances at the International Stadium.

The former Newcastle United striker joined Pools from Crawley Town last summer and endured a difficult first season at the Prestige Group Stadium by scoring just twice in 38 National League appearances. That is a contrast to the form Campbell showed during his time as a Gateshead player as he played an integral role in helping the Tynesiders secure the National League North title in 2022 before reaching their first ever FA Trophy final 12 months later.

Campbell signed off from his time at Gateshead by becoming the club’s top goalscorer during the 2022/23 season with 15 goals and that earned him a move back into the EFL with Crawley. There had been some suggestions he could return to Gateshead midway through last season and that speculation has been ongoing throughout recent months. The appointment of Campbell’s former Darlington manager Armstrong at the International Stadium has heightened talk of a reunion - but the current Heed boss believes the forward’s contract situation means any move is unlikely.

He said: “Adam Campbell is a fantastic player and he knows what I think of him as a lad. We got on great together during our time at Darlington and I know what he could do for this football club - but is it a realistic one for us? No. He’s still under contract at Hartlepool and that’s probably nipped it in the bud straightaway because we wouldn’t be able to afford to pay a fee at the moment. Again, there are a few lads I think I could try and bring in and Adam would certainly be at the top of my list if he was free to come in.”

What about Gateshead defender Joe Grayson?

Gateshead defender Joe Grayson (photo Charles Waugh) | Charles Waugh

One Gateshead player that has been reported as a possible target for a move in the opposite direction is defender Joe Grayson, son of newly appointed Pools boss Simon Grayson.

The former Barrow and Blackburn Rovers defender was part of the Heed side that lifted the FA Trophy with a penalty shoot-out win against Solihull Moors in May last year and has impressed throughout his two-year stay on the south bank of the Tyne. Armstrong is keen to utilise Grayson’s services alongside former Pools defender Kenton Richardson during his first season in charge of the club and stressed the defender is enjoying his football on Tyneside.

“Joe is a massive part of the plans,” he explained.

“We’ve got Joe and Kenton, two fantastic centre-halves. I’ve spoken to Joe, I’ve asked if he’s joining his Dad but he’s really enjoying his football at this point in time. He wants to play higher and I want players that want to play higher but he’s under contract and as long as he’s enjoying himself and applying himself in the way he does, that’s all that matters to us. Anything that happens after that, it’s just football.”

