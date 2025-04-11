Hartlepool United takeover: Robbie Stelling reveals latest on our Poolie Podcast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Hartlepool United news, via our Poolie Podcast.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hartlepool United takeover continues to dominate the headlines as fans wait for news.

Last Friday, the club’s interim board - following the resignation of Raj Singh as chairman - published another update regarding ongoing takeover negotiations. While the board confirmed that "acceptable offers" have been tabled, the statement also said that "the required proof of funds have not yet been deposited".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Following Mr Singh’s recent announcement to step down as chairman, a notable number of parties contacted the club with interest," the statement reads. "The club has been working through these enquiries with a clear process and sequence.

"Within the first week two specific parties immediately showed strong intent and moved through initial stages swiftly with acceptable offers and proposed terms for a takeover, however the required proof of funds have not yet been deposited. Proof of usable funds is a crucial step in ensuring that any party can deliver proposals and to allow due processes to continue.

"We are mindful of the timescales that the current owner originally identified and we are working with all interested parties to expedite matters in order that the club find a suitable backer moving forward."

What has the Mail’s Robbie Stelling said about the takeover situation at Hartlepool United?

Speaking on our Poolie Podcast, Robbie said: “It felt like a bit of a mixed bag, the update on Friday, didn't it? I mean, I think the first thing to say is the interim board do deserve credit for trying to be as transparent as they can. Like everyone connected with Hartlepool United, it's probably a slightly uncertain time for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the first update that they put out in the wake of Raj Singh's resignation was a really good one. It was really commendable. It was measured. It was realistic, but it was optimistic. It was sensibly worded. It was reassuring. And I think that that was exactly what Pools fans needed at that time. I think last week, probably they felt like they needed to communicate something, even though there wasn't necessarily that much that they were in a position to communicate.

“Obviously, the significant thing was that they'd said acceptable offers, like you say, emphasis on the plural as well. But the admission that there have been offers that are deemed acceptable, I think is very significant. Previously, Raj Singh has tended to label pretty much anyone who has an interest in the purchase of Hartlepool United as time wasters. So again, that suggests that he is probably more sincere in his desire to hand over control of the club than he has been at any other time in the last two years, since he first put the club up for sale in April 2023.

“Obviously, something that got a lot of Pools fans talking was the suggestion that proof of funds have not yet been deposited. Clearly, that is significant. Clearly, that's something that needs to happen if this takeover deal is going to progress. I can understand why it caused a degree of panic. What I would say is that providing proof of funds is obviously different to depositing proof of funds.

“I think the first step would be to provide the proof of funds. I'm confident that that has already happened. The next step is the deposit of funds. And obviously, there's a legal element that that has to progress through before that can happen. So just because it hasn't happened yet doesn't mean that it's not going to happen, or imminent. So I wouldn't necessarily worry about that too much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe that there's every chance the takeover will be completed before the end of the season. That's clearly what everyone seems to be targeting. Raj Singh obviously says he will stop funding the club at the end of the campaign. Pools will obviously want to get a takeover completed sooner rather than later for a whole host of reasons, not least just to secure the future as quickly as possible.

“You want to have as long as you can, I think, to sort out the pitch. And you certainly want to have as long as you can to sort out the playing squad because a number of really high profile players, are all out of contract or certainly not known to have signed new contracts. Pools do have a core group of players. I think those players have all played significant roles this season. You'd love to try and keep as many of them as you possibly can.”

Robbie added: “But I believe that the ambition is that the takeover will be completed before the end of the season. At this stage, I see no reason why that can't happen. And obviously, that's going to be really exciting and positive for Pools fans. If it does happen, as we've discussed, Raj Singh certainly has had some achievements, but probably in a footballing sense, there's a feeling of stagnation over the last couple of years since relegation from the National League. There's certainly a division between the ownership and the fans.”

Your next Hartlepool United listen: Join Robbie Stelling and Richard Mennear as they reflect on recent improvements on the pitch as well as the swirling uncertainty off it. You can watch the full episode here, or listen on Spotify here.