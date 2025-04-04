Hartlepool United's interim board issue takeover update
While the board confirmed that "acceptable offers" have been tabled, the statement also said that "the required proof of funds have not yet been deposited".
"Following Mr Singh’s recent announcement to step down as chairman, a notable number of parties contacted the club with interest," the statement reads.
"The club has been working through these enquiries with a clear process and sequence.
"Within the first week two specific parties immediately showed strong intent and moved through initial stages swiftly with acceptable offers and proposed terms for a takeover, however the required proof of funds have not yet been deposited. Proof of usable funds is a crucial step in ensuring that any party can deliver proposals and to allow due processes to continue.
"We are mindful of the timescales that the current owner originally identified and we are working with all interested parties to expedite matters in order that the club find a suitable backer moving forward."
