Liam Kennedy's player ratings: Fraser Kerr's Hartlepool debut rated as two players earn 8s in thrilling Sutton draw
Hartlepool United showed their fighting qualities as they earned a point at Sutton United - but which players stood out against the play-off chasers?
Having fallen 2-0 behind, Pools mounted a fightback with strikes from Mark Kitching and Luke James securing a well-deserved point. But who stood out for Craig Hignett's side at Gander Green Lane? Scroll down to see who shone - and struggled - for Pools, according to our man Liam Kennedy:
1. Scott Loach - 8
One quite brilliant stop from Beautyman at 1-0 on a busy afternoon. Another from Deacon in the second... 8