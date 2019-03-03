Liam Kennedy's player ratings: Fraser Kerr's Hartlepool debut rated as two players earn 8s in thrilling Sutton draw

Having fallen 2-0 behind, Pools mounted a fightback with strikes from Mark Kitching and Luke James securing a well-deserved point. But who stood out for Craig Hignett's side at Gander Green Lane? Scroll down to see who shone - and struggled - for Pools, according to our man Liam Kennedy:

1. Scott Loach - 8 One quite brilliant stop from Beautyman at 1-0 on a busy afternoon. Another from Deacon in the second... 8 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Aaron Cunningham - 6 Looks good with the ball. Injury cut his afternoon short... 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Fraser Kerr - 5 A shaky debut. Happy with ball at feet but caught napping over the top... 5 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Myles Anderson - 7 An unbelievable goal-saving challenge as Eastmond looked to tap home into an open goal... 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more