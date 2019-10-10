'Wasn't expecting that!': Hartlepool United fans shocked after Craig Hignett sacking

Hartlepool United today announced the sacking of Craig Hignett after his side lost 2-1 away at Stockport in the National League – a game shown live on BT Sport.

By James Copley
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 13:15 pm
Craig Hignett has been sacked as Hartlepool United manager.

A club statement read: “Hartlepool United has today made the decision to terminate the contracts of Craig Hignett and Assistant Manager Ged McNamee.

“This incredibly difficult decision has been made with a heavy heart, as both men have worked tirelessly for the Club in the last eighteen months.”

Poolies fans reacted with surprise and shock to the news, with many fans commenting that their team hadn’t played that badly in last night’s loss.

