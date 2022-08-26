Hartlepool United's ex-Rangers winger reveals what will be key behind turn in form ahead of Leyton Orient clash
Patience is the key word for Hartlepool United says winger Jake Hastie as Paul Hartley’s side prepare to face League Two leaders Leyton Orient.
Pools travel to London to face an unbeaten O’s side who find themselves at the top of the table through five games having taken 13 points from a possible 15.
In contrast, Pools have endured a difficult start with just two points to their name as Hartley remains winless since taking over as manager.
But following a summer of upheaval at the Suit Direct Stadium, including the addition of Hastie, the former Rangers winger remains confident Pools will get it right on the pitch with the 23-year-old suggesting patience may be required in this early part of the season.
“Patience is definitely the key word,” Hastie told The Mail.
“You need to remember there’s been a lot of new faces and everybody is still gelling together.
“We’re all trying to find out how each other plays and how we can get better.
“Everyone just needs to stay positive and we just need to keep working hard. The results will come.”
Hastie is one of a raft of new signings under Hartley after bringing an end to his time with Glasgow giants Rangers in favour of a permanent switch to League Two.
The winger showed glimpses of his potential in pre-season and almost opened his account for the club in the goalless draw with Tranmere Rovers.
But Hastie believes the first win of the season is around the corner for Pools, even ahead of their toughest test so far this campaign.
“I think when you get that first win it just gives you that confidence, but we’ll get there. I know myself we’ll get there,” said Hastie.
“Every time we step onto the park we give 100 per cent, so the win is going to come. We believe that.
“It’s the team at the top but you’ve still got to go there and fancy your chances, even though we’ve not had the best of starts,” Hastie added on the challenge facing Pools at the Breyer Group Stadium.
“We go there fancying our chances. I feel as though if we’re at our best, even though in recent weeks we’ve not had the results, I think we can give them a right good game.”