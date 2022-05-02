The event, which was held at Sedgefield’s Hardwick Hall hotel on Sunday, celebrated the club’s first year back in the Football League following last season’s memorable promotion from the National League.

Supporters were invited to join players and staff in the event which saw striker Molyneux scoop both the player of the season and fans’ player of the season awards.

The former Sunderland striker has enjoyed his best season to date this year having made 54 appearances for Pools, leading the club’s scoring charts with 12.

Luke Molyneux has been named Hartlepool United's player of the season. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

And it was one of those 12 goals which helped Molyneux to a hat-trick of awards as the 24-year-old also scooped the goal of the season for his stunning strike in Pools’ win over Harrogate Town in March.

Molyneux is out of contract in the summer and has yet to agree a new deal at the Suit Direct Stadium and could become the second successive player to move on having been named player of the year should a new deal not be agreed after Rhys Oates’ exit last year.

Molyneux won the penalty which helped earn Pools a draw at Scunthorpe United on Saturday and will be expected to feature in the club’s final game of the season against Colchester United at the Suit Direct Stadium this weekend.

Molyneux was one of three players to be recognised on the evening with 22-year-old defender Timi Odusina being awarded the young player of the season.

Timi Odusina has been named Hartlepool United's young player of the season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Odusina is another who has enjoyed a hugely successful campaign, making the position in the heart of the Pools defence his own since the arrival of manager Graeme Lee.

Odusina, like Molyneux, is also out of contract in the summer and is another who Pools will be keen to tie down.

Elsewhere, defender Jamie Sterry received the Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation award for his work within the community.

Sterry has played a big role for Pools over the last two seasons in helping them back into the Football League and preserving their EFL status.