The change sees 394 Sports Ltd, an ownership group led by the Uggla family, acquire a 51 per cent majority stake in the club.

Mother and son duo Julie-Anne and Matthew Uggla will assume the roles of co-chair at the LNER Community Stadium and will be formally appointed club directors following completion of the required FA and National League processes.

And the new majority shareholders believe the sky’s the limit for the Minstermen after completing their takeover.

“It’s amazing to get it done. It has been a pretty quick process and we need to hit the ground running because things are getting underway and we need to catch up with other teams who have had all summer to prepare,” a club statement read via the Uggla family.

“We can really take this club as far as we want to take it. I think the sky really is the limit, there’s not really a ceiling on this club. It’s just a case of putting the right structures and plans in place to really go for it.

"We look forward to working with all supporters to deliver a brighter future for the club.”

Outgoing chairman Henderson had confirmed in December, less than six months on from the club's sale by the long-serving Jason McGill, he was willing to trigger a buy-back clause to allow the Supporters' Trust to purchase his majority shareholding.

York City have confirmed a change of ownership. (Photo by Emma Simpson/Getty Images)

It came after the Hartlepool-born businessman proved himself to be an unpopular figure amongst supporters following the surprise sacking of current Pools boss John Askey.

Askey had guided the Minstermen to promotion from the National League North but was axed just three months into their National League campaign.

Askey was linked with a return under Henderson in February, with supporters voting over 75 per cent in favour of his return in a poll conducted by The York Press before his eventual arrival at the Suit Direct Stadium.

John Askey earned promotion with York City in 2022. (Photo by Emma Simpson/Getty Images)

And Askey now finds himself in a similar position whereby he is in charge of a club up for sale following Raj Singh’s decision to seek new ownership at Hartlepool after insisting he will listen to supporters’ voices.

Singh was the target of criticism from Hartlepool fans as the club slipped back into the National League with his five year stay now set to head into its final stages as he seeks a buyer.

In a recent update to supporters, Singh said of the status of the club’s sale: “I listened to the group of supporters that requested the club be put up for sale at the end of the season.

"It wasn’t my intention to sell and, as such, we have been working hard to pull the required information together at relatively short notice.

“We’ve had enquiries and we are gradually working through these. There is a formal process and we are collecting expression of interests under non-disclosure agreements and asking for proof of funds.