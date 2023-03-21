Those are the numbers involved when analysing Hartlepool United’s potential goal of the season candidate as they sliced through Bradford City at Valley Parade to open the scoring with Callum Cooke.

Cooke earned the plaudits with his emphatic finish as he hammered in from the edge of the area on an afternoon of spectacular goals, with Dan Kemp’s solo effort and Andy Cook's sublime volley.

But although Kemp and Cook both showed supreme individual brilliance for their goals, they were just that - individual brilliance, whereas Cooke’s goal was a combined team effort from Hartlepool.

Callum Cooke opened the scoring for Hartlepool United against Bradford City. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

For a team who are engulfed in a relegation scrap in League Two, Cooke’s opener was befitting of a side much higher up the league table than where Hartlepool find themselves and is, perhaps, a representation of what John Askey has brought to the Suit Direct Stadium.

Having gone from zero shots on target in Keith Curle’s final game in charge against Newport County, Pools now appear to be fashioning opportunities more regularly as they play with a little bit more freedom and expression as instructed by Askey.

While it was Cooke who got the glory here against his old side, much has to be said of the role played by Connor Jennings.

Of those 19 touches, Jennings had seven of them - four of them passes, all of which contributed key elements to the move.

Figure 1: David Ferguson (top left) is looking for a forward pass between the Bradford press but waits to draw two opposition players closer to him (top right) before making the pass to Connor Jennings (bottom) to take four Bradford players (circled) out of the game temporarily which allows Dan Kemp (blue) to advance forward. Credit Hartlepool United Football Club

When Jakub Stolarczyk rolled the ball out to David Ferguson on the edge of his own penalty area there seemed little on.

Ferguson continued to scour for a forward pass as he delayed just enough to draw in two Bradford players before playing a smart ball into the feet of Jennings on halfway.

Under pressure from Matt Platt, Jennings just about managed to keep the ball under control but in doing so was unable to complete a forward pass and, as such, was forced back to Edon Pruti.

Pruti was quick to move the ball back out to Ferguson on the touchline as Jennings arched his run to show for another pass from the wing-back in a similar position on halfway - Ferguson’s ball again beating four in the Bradford press.

Figure 2: Unable to make a forward pass Connor Jennings looks back to his defence but has drawn four Bradford City players in closer (top left) creating space for Hartlepool elsewhere. Edon Pruti is quick to move the ball out to David Ferguson again (top right) who is then able to bypass the four Bradford players with one through ball (below) with Callum Cooke (blue) now also free in midfield. Credit Hartlepool United Football Club

This time, however, Jennings had enough space and wherewithal to slip a clever first-time ball through two opposition players into the path of the unmarked Kemp as Hartlepool had now completely beaten Bradford’s forward press.

Jennings continued, flanked by Cooke, and received the ball back from Kemp inside the Bradford half, who were now retreating with Hartlepool creating an overload in attack.

Jennings moved the ball onto Jamie Sterry who was free on the right and he had time to advance with Pools creating a five-on-five situation in the Bradford penalty area.

Figure 3: The ball from David Ferguson, you can see, has taken out four Bradford players whilst Connor Jennings' quick thinking to make a first-time forward pass into the available Dan Kemp (above) takes out a fifth player. By now Jennings and Callum Cooke are clear of the Bradford press (below) with Kemp on the ball able to create an overload on the right. Credit Hartlepool United Football Club

Both Jennings and Cooke timed their runs well in order to be free of their markers who had, by this stage, dropped further towards their own goal line.

Sterry slid a pass into Jennings who, with his final touch of the move, displayed great intuition in teeing up Cooke first-time, as opposed to going for goal himself, with Cooke thumping home.

It was fast, it was slick and it was ruthless from Askey’s side.

It was a goal to be proud of.

Figure 4: Dan Kemp's pass into Connor Jennings allows the move to continue flowing with Jennings picking out the available Jamie Sterry on the right (above) as Kemp and Callum Cooke (blue) can advance with Bradford now on the back foot. Sterry has space to pick a pass as Hartlepool have created a 5-on-5 situation in the Bradford penalty area but with two players in space (below). Credit Hartlepool United Football Club