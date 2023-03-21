Dodds replaced Arsenal’s Taylor Foran in the right centre-back role for Hartlepool United after overcoming a groin injury having missed a month of action following a training ground incident.

But despite Foran performing okay, Askey was quick to reinstate Dodds when fit to face Bradford - and you can see why.

The 22-year-old had 90 total actions in the game, as per Wyscout, which was more than any other Hartlepool player.

Dan Dodds returned to the Hartlepool United starting line-up against Bradford City. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

It was the third time since joining the club Dodds has hit the 90-plus milestone in just his 10th appearance.

To gain a better understanding of that kind of involvement, of those who started for Askey at Valley Parade, there have been only seven occasions another player has had more than Dodds’ total of 90 throughout the season.

As per Who Scored, Dodds made 45 passes against Bradford, third most behind Callum Cooke and Edon Pruti whilst making seven clearances - the most of anyone on the field.

To contrast that with Foran against Northampton Town for example, a team of similar stature in the league, he had 60 total actions involving 32 passes and four clearances.

Figure 1: Dan Dodds' total actions and heat map for Hartlepool United against Bradford City. Data via Wyscout

Naturally, both Foran and Dodds bring differing qualities with Foran, perhaps, bringing more of a physical presence with his height advantage, while Dodds possess more pace.

But given the right centre-back role is where both have featured is why we are comparing the two here.

And it’s not just the numbers which tend to sway towards Dodds, it’s the positions he is able to take up - particularly in attack, which is why Askey may have reverted back to the Bedlington-born man.

Figure 2: Taylor Foran's action and heat map for Hartlepool United against Northampton Town. Data via Wyscout

As you can see in figure one with Dodds’ action and heat maps, he is able to see more of the ball further up the field in both wider and narrower positions than Foran (figure two) which helps Hartlepool when moving forward.

Dodds had a role to play in Dan Kemp’s goal but it was a move with Jamie Sterry in the first half, almost leading to another Kemp goal, which was of particular note in terms of what he can offer.

Defensively, however, both Dodds and Foran will likely need to improve - much of which will come with greater experience.

Against Bradford, Dodds was caught somewhat for both of Andy Cook’s goals.

Dan Dodds was unable to prevent Andy Cook from scoring for Bradford City against Hartlepool United. Credit Hartlepool United Football Club

The first of which saw Cook cleverly find space between Dodds and Pruti from Richie Smallwood’s free kick before the youngster was just a split second too slow to react to Scott Banks’ cross, with Cook dropping off towards the back of the area before executing an excellent volley.

There were one or two occasions where Dodds’ incentive to help further forward saw Hartlepool chasing at the back, both Cook in the first half and Dara Costelloe in the second letting Hartlepool off the hook.

But we saw similar from Foran in the draw with Northampton for Sam Hoskins’ equaliser as the Cobblers worked their corner routine to Sam Sherring who had space at the back post.

Although both will continue to improve, it is Dodds who, at this time, possesses more of that raw, natural, ability for Askey to utilise between now and the end of the season.

