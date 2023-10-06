Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool midfield duo Cooke and Mancini had both been ruled out for prolonged periods with Cooke not expected back until the second half of the campaign and Mancini, perhaps, not until next season.

But The Mail understands that both Cooke and Mancini could make their Hartlepool returns in 2023.

Cooke suffered what was originally feared as a serious ankle injury after an innocuous incident in training ahead of the recent 2-0 defeat to Woking.

Hartlepool United midfielders Anthony Mancini and Callum Cooke have been both sidelined with injuries in the opening months of the season.

The midfielder, unchallenged, turned his ankle at the end of a session at Maiden Castle to which John Askey confirmed the 26-year-old had ‘heard a crack’ with suggestions ruling Cooke out until 2024.

The former Bradford City man has had a difficult time with injuries after suffering an ankle injury back in January which had threatened to rule him out for the second half of last season before battling back to make the run-in following Askey’s arrival in February.

The midfielder revealed following the club’s relegation how he was advised not to return last season before stressing the importance of a positive pre-season this time around.

And despite Hartlepool’s somewhat indifferent start to the National League season, with Askey limited in midfield options since the opening day defeat at Barnet, Cooke had made a fairly solid start to the campaign with a couple of goals and assists to his name.

Anthony Mancini was set to miss the majority of the season for Hartlepool United with a hamstring injury picked up in the defeat at Chesterfield.

Cooke’s injury has coincided with a loss of form for Hartlepool, who won just two of their seven games in September.

But after initial fears, The Mail understands that scans have provided hope the midfielder could return as soon as November.

An early return for Cooke would be seen as a huge plus for Askey, who continues to struggle with numbers in midfield after both Tom Crawford and Oliver Finney were forced off in the recent defeat at Boreham Wood.

But perhaps just as important is the news that the club also remains cautiously optimistic that French midfielder Mancini can make an early return as well.

Mancini was forced off in August's defeat at Chesterfield with a severe hamstring injury, with the likelihood of the 22-year-old returning this season deemed as slim.

The Frenchman had made a big impression on Pools fans after his trial period with the club was made permanent in the summer – producing a number of eye-catching displays in the opening weeks of the season.

News of Mancini’s injury arrived at the same time Dan Dodds was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury and the former Accrington Stanley and Burnley youngster was allowed to travel back to France for his rehabilitation.

But it’s understood that rehabilitation has, so far, been much better than hoped, with some at the club holding out hope Mancini could even be back in contention by the Christmas period.