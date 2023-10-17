Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The versatile midfielder came off the bench at half-time to make his debut and gave a decent enough account of himself, despite the result.

Agyemang is a new signing at the Riverside this summer after his exit from Manchester City where he won the Premier League 2 title.

Terrell Agyemang made his Hartlepool United debut in the FA Cup defeat to Chester following his loan deal from Middlesbrough. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

But having already featured a number of times in Boro's academy side, Agyemang was handed the opportunity to test himself in senior football with Askey’s side after agreeing a short-term loan deal.

"We’ve watched him quite a bit,” admitted Askey.

"He’s got good pedigree having been at Man City, and Middlesbrough have taken him on for two years.

"He’s a midfield player who can play full-back as well and we’re looking forward to working with him because he’s got a lot of ability.

"It’s different in men’s football and that’s why he’s with us, to play competitive football. So hopefully he’ll get his chance and take it like Zak [Johnson] has because I think Zak has improved with each game, so we’re looking forward to seeing him play.”

And Agyemang himself admits this is a chance for him to prove his worth in senior football ahead of what he hopes will be an opportunity when he returns to Teesside after revealing he was impressed by Hartlepool when facing them in pre-season.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to make that step into first team football now,” said Agyemang.

"I came to Boro with the intention to try and break into their team but this would be a better opportunity to come here and try and get first team football.

“In pre-season Middlesbrough played Hartlepool and I was involved in the game and I really liked the atmosphere of the fans, that’s one of the main reasons I came here as well