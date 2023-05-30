Sterry is one of a number of players to have left the Suit Direct Stadium following Hartlepool’s relegation back to the National League after the 27-year-old expressed a desire to explore other options at the end of his deal.

And Sterry’s next move was revealed recently after Doncaster beat a number of clubs to the signature of the former Newcastle United defender.

Sterry follows in the footsteps of Hartlepool’s 2022 player of the year, Molyneux, who swapped the Suit Direct Stadium for the Eco-Power Stadium 12 months ago at the end of his Hartlepool deal, with Sterry keen to reignite his partnership with the 25-year-old in South Yorkshire.

“Me and Mol played together for a year-and-a-half. He’s a great player, a great lad and I’m looking forward to playing with him again,” Sterry said after completing his move.

“We worked well together. I’d normally run around the outside of him and he’d cut inside and score. I didn’t really get the credit from him. But I didn’t care as long as he scored.”

Sterry added on his decision to move to Doncaster: “It’s probably all in one – to get promoted.

“That’s what I’m here for, that’s what I want to do and that’s my ambition – to play and be as big a part as possible.

Jamie Sterry left Hartlepool United following the club's relegation to the National League. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I had a lot of conversations with different clubs but this one felt right with me after speaking with the manager.

“I’m having a little bit of a break and getting married so I’ve got a lot to look forward to and I’m looking forward to getting ready to go here.”

Sterry received praise from Rovers boss Grant McCann, who returned to Doncaster for a second stint as manager at the end of the season, for ticking a lot of boxes having been an admirer of the full-back since his time with the Magpies.

Jamie Sterry will link back up with Luke Molyneux after completing his move to Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI New)

“He’s at a really good age now,” McCann said.

“He’s had a lot of games with Hartlepool over the last two to three years. That experience coming in, with the character he is and the person he is, will only suit us and help us next season.

“He was in and around the Newcastle first team and he’s had to go out and forge a career for himself.

“He’s very attacking, very adept on the ball. He’s good in his one-v-ones, aggressive, wants to get forward, wants to create, his crossing is very good. He ticks all the boxes in terms of the full-back area.

Jamie Sterry spent two-and-a-half-years with Hartlepool United. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

“He’s massive on community work and there’s no better club for him on that,” McCann added on Sterry, who recently received Hartlepool's PFA Community award.

“I’ve spoken to him about the work that goes on behind the scenes at this club, the Family Excellence award.

“He’s got a young boy. He’s massive in the community and he’s done so many things in terms of food banks and stuff like that at Hartlepool. He’s very keen to do that here and get himself right into the community."

Sterry has penned a two-year deal with the League Two club following his Hartlepool exit.