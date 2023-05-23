Sterry is to bring an end to his two-and-a-half-year stay at the Suit Direct Stadium when his deal expires after expressing a desire to 'explore other options.'

Sterry made over 100 appearances for Hartlepool after joining in December 2020 and would play a key role in helping the club earn promotion back to the Football League in 2021 – a moment he says was one of the best of his life.

“Wow where do I start,” wrote Sterry.

Jamie Sterry is leaving Hartlepool United this summer. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“This is the tough part. Since I joined the club in December 2020 I have experienced some of the highest points and enjoyable moments in my career, most notably that day in Bristol as we secured promotion in the play-off final. One of the best days of my life!

“I’ve made friends and memories that will last a lifetime. Having the opportunity to walk out onto the pitch with my little boy is something I’ll cherish forever.

“Listening to all the Poolies singing my name is something I will never forget and having the backing of you fans since day one has always made me feel proud to play for this club.

“I also cannot thank you enough for allowing me to be involved with the community as you did, I really have loved every minute of it and I am proud to have been a part of the journey.

“Unfortunately, this season hasn’t gone as well as we’d hoped on the pitch and we, even with your incredible support, were not able to do enough to stay in the EFL. I am sorry for not being able to do more to help keep us in the Football League.

“I’d like to thank all the players, staff and of course fans and wish you all the very best for the future. I’ve no doubt it won’t be long until Hartlepool are back in the Football League.

“Thank you for the memories, myself and my family will never forget it.”