Curle was joined by non-executive director Lennie Lawrence at Scunthorpe’s Glanford Park as the young Magpies were beaten 2-1 in the Premier League Cup.

White spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at the Suit Direct Stadium under former manager Graeme Lee making 16 appearances, including his debut as a substitute in the FA Cup fourth round tie against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The midfielder was subject of interest from Pools towards the close of the summer transfer window after missing out on a number of potential targets.

Joe White on the ball during the Papa John's Trophy match between Barnsley and Newcastle United U21 at Oakwell Stadium. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

White, however, would remain at St James’s Park as part of the under-21s set-up, after picking up an injury in pre-season, where he has since made a number of appearances including in the Papa Johns Trophy.

The 20-year-old featured, and scored, in the recent 1-1 draw with North East neighbours Sunderland at St James’s Park - a fixture which also saw Ellis Taylor compete for the Black Cats in accordance with his loan agreement at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Speaking in September, White told the Shields Gazette: "I think after last season, playing first-team football at Hartlepool, that's all I want to do now.

Joe White spent the second half of last season on loan with Hartlepool United. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“Just being in a first-team environment and training every day, playing in front of fans, playing with so much more pressure than you do for the 21s. It just gave me the feeling that I want more of it.

"Unfortunately, I didn’t manage to get on loan this season, so these games are important for me to see where I am at, and hopefully get out on loan in January. I think I need to stand out in these (Under-21) games, which will help in January."

With Taylor’s loan deal from Sunderland likely to end in January, after it was revealed the agreement includes a potential break clause, Curle and Lawrence may have been casting an eye over White as a potential replacement for the second half of the campaign.

