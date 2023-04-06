Umerah has been a key player for Hartlepool for the majority of the season following his transfer to the Suit Direct Stadium in the summer.

The 26-year-old has impressed supporters and staff alike with his work ethic and his goal scoring record in a team which has struggled throughout the season.

Umerah tops Hartlepool’s goal scoring charts with 14 for the campaign – form which garnered interest in his services in the January transfer window.

Josh Umerah is in contention for Hartlepool United to face Grimsby Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But Umerah has hit a slight dip in form in recent weeks with just one of those 14 goals coming in his last 10 appearances as he has also had to battle injury and illness concerns.

The striker still demonstrated what he can bring to the team in the recent 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient when assisting Connor Jennings for the equalising goal.

And manager Askey has backed Umerah to regain his goal scoring touch in the relegation run-in.

"I think all players go through that in a season, it’s very rare they don’t,” said Askey.

Josh Umerah was named player of the year by the South East Hartlepool United supporters group. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"Josh is an honest lad. If he keeps working, with the ability he’s got, then he’ll come right again. If we can get him at his best that could be the difference between staying up or not.

"He's completely over the trouble he had with his knee. Whether he’s a little bit fatigued, it’s something we need to look at. Do we start him or not, just to give him that little bit of a breather?

“But he’s a really good character and even though he might not be playing at his best he’s still very important to us.

“It’s up to the team now to do their bit for him because he will come through it, he’s proved that at the start of the season,” Askey added to The Mail.

Josh Umerah has scored one goal in his last 10 appearances for Hartlepool United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"What he’s got to do is remember why he was doing well previously and watch videos of when he did well.

"As a footballer you tend to look at things when you’re not doing well and ask why you’re not doing well rather than looking at when you’ve played and scored goals and see what you were doing right. That’s the emphasis for him, remember what you’re good at doing.”

One thing Askey has been able to count on in recent weeks is other players contributing goals to the cause – something which has been needed this season.

Dan Kemp, Callum Cooke and Jennings have all struck multiple times for Askey with the Pools boss pleased at how his players have been able to buy into his style of play in producing more opportunities and bodies in the opposition box.

"The way that we play there’s more chance of players getting goals from all over the pitch. Even the likes of Jamie Sterry are getting into the box because of the way that we build the play up.

"I think the first goal Connor scored [against Swindon Town] there were probably eight or nine passes and we kept the play going. That enables you to get bodies forward.

"It’s up to everybody to do their bit.”

