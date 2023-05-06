Featherstone has spent nine seasons with the club whilst Sterry arrived during the promotion winning campaign in 2020-21.

Both featured for Askey in the club’s final home game of the season against Barrow where they each would applaud the home supporters at full-time.

Jamie Sterry (left) and Nicky Featherstone (right) could leave Hartlepool United this summer. MI News & Sport

Sterry, in particular, could be seen taking a prolonged time out to take pictures with fans and handing his shirt into the crowd, perhaps a sign this could be the end for him at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And while Askey has remained constant in his message he would wait until after Hartlepool's final day clash with Stockport County to address certain players, he admits the promotion winning duo of Featherstone and Sterry are the type of players he would want heading back into the National League next season.

"You don’t know [if this will be it for them],” Askey told The Mail.

Jamie Sterry scored during Hartlepool United's home win over Barrow. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

"I’ve not spoken to them about their futures. But they’ve shown what good players they are.

"Nicky hardly ever gives the ball away, same as Jamie I suppose, they’re really good footballers and you can see why the club got out of the National League when they did when they got those types of players. Fergie is another who has shown he’s more than capable at this level and he’s a good player for us.

"Hopefully we can keep hold of players like that because their attitudes are good and they want to do well for the football club but we’ll have a better idea in a few weeks.

"One or two of their agents are speaking to us but we’ve got quite a few players who are still Hartlepool players next season,” Askey added.

"With the players who we’ve got I think there’s more than enough quality there to compete in the National League. We just need to add one or two to make us a little bit stronger.”

