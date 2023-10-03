Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Featherstone returns to the Suit Direct Stadium just over two months on from his emotional farewell from the club after failing to reach an agreement over a new contract in the summer.

Featherstone became one of a number of key players to leave the club following its relegation from the Football League, despite the midfielder’s initial intentions to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium, with manager John Askey having also hinted at his desire to keep hold of the 35-year-old over the summer.

Hartlepool moved to complete the signing of Kieran Wallace from Mansfield Town with further midfield additions including the likes of Anthony Mancini and Osazee Aghatise in the wake of Featherstone’s exit.

But with Pools suffering a number of key injuries including to Mancini, who is set to miss the season, and Callum Cooke, who is also likely to miss a large period of the campaign, Askey’s need for further midfield reinforcements has remained paramount.

Pools were without Wallace for the home defeats to both Solihull Moors and Dorking Wanderers with Askey revealing fears over a possible stress fracture as midfield numbers remain desperately short.

But with Featherstone yet to agree a deal elsewhere since his Suit Direct Stadium exit, despite being offered the opportunity to train and build up his fitness while out of contract, the two parties have been able to reconvene and agree a one-month deal.

Nicky Featherstone has returned to Hartlepool United on a short-term deal. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“We need somebody who can play in that position,” admitted Askey.

“Obviously we’ve looked around and Nicky was still available. He knows the club and I think he’s still got plenty left in him.

“I think he’ll give the players a boost, and hopefully the football club, by having him back.

“He could do with some games, but I think whoever we brought in that would be the case, so we’ll just have to be careful on how much we use him, but it will bolster the squad.”

John Askey is hoping Nicky Featherstone's Hartlepool United return will be a boost for the club. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

One team Featherstone was handed the opportunity to train with after his Pools exit had been confirmed was Stockport County, and former boss Dave Challinor and, although a deal at Edgeley Park seemed unlikely, the midfielder did receive offers over the summer.

But Askey believes Featherstone’s affiliation with Hartlepool, having made 380 appearances for the club, is, perhaps, why the midfielder has remained without a club in the hope he could return to the Suit Direct Stadium.

“It’s a massive positive,” Askey explained of Featherstone’s return.

“He’s been offered contracts by quite a few clubs but I think his heart has probably always been at Hartlepool and that’s probably why he hasn’t signed for any of those clubs he could have signed for.