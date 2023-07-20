Featherstone’s future has been up in the air since the end of last season with the 34-year-old out of contract at the Suit Direct Stadium this summer.

The midfielder had hoped to remain with the club with both parties unmoved by the late start to negotiations following the club's relegation back to the National League.

But after a new deal was not reached ahead of July 1, the former Hartlepool captain became a free agent.

Nicky Featherstone's final game for Hartlepool United came in a 1-1 draw against Stockport County. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Hartlepool’s squad returned for pre-season training without Featherstone this month following an apparent breakdown in communication over negotiations.

With Featherstone still to return to the club ahead of the opening pre-season friendly with Middlesbrough, Askey remained reserved over the situation having suggested the midfielder’s representatives did not respond to the contract offer made.

"It’s a funny one with Nicky, we offered something and his agent didn’t come back to us and then in-between obviously we signed Kieran [Wallace], so whether we can do anything now we’ll just have to wait and see,” said Askey.

And in a fresh update over Featherstone’s situation, the Hartlepool boss has now suggested this will be the end of the 34-year-old's time with the club who will bow out eighth on the club’s all-time list of appearance makers having made 380 appearances across a nine year spell.

"I think [the moment with Nicky] has gone,” Askey told BBC Radio Tees.

"Nicky has been a really good servant to the football club and when he came in he showed what a good player he was. But with how things have turned out it looks very unlikely [that he will return].”

And Askey admits it is unfortunate for Featherstone to exit the club in this manner having not been afforded an official send-off by the club and supporters at the end of last season.

"I would have thought there’s regret,” said Askey.

"I’ve been in a similar situation, not where I’ve left the football club but I’ve been in the situation where I’ve been at a football club for a long time as a player and you have a real good feeling for that club, and more often than not you want to end your career with the club concerned.

"So I understand that was what Nicky was probably thinking, but both parties have to come together and everything has to be agreed and, sadly, that wasn’t the case.

"I was hoping we would be able to keep Nicky but it seems unlikely.”

Featherstone, who surpassed club legends Gary Liddle and Micky Barron in appearances for Hartlepool last season, joined Pools on a free in 2014 having progressed through the ranks at Hull City, and enjoyed spells with Grimsby Town, Hereford and Walsall.

