Pools head to the RAW Charging Stadium where they will have to adapt to a plastic pitch against newly promoted Oxford City.

Unlike the Football League, clubs in the National League are not bound by regulations to have grass pitches, with a number of teams utilising artificial pitches instead.

And Hartlepool’s trip to Oxford will be their first test on a 3G pitch this season – something manager Askey has voiced his concerns over, admitting the potential for injuries is why teams should not have to play competitive matches on them.

John Askey has shared his concerns over potential injuries with playing on artificial pitches with Hartlepool United set to take on Oxford City. Picture by FRANK REID

Pools, themselves, have 3G pitches at their Maiden Castle training base – something which has caused a number of issues in recent seasons when it comes to player injuries with Askey, instead, utilising the Suit Direct Stadium for training at times following his appointment last season.

But despite his injury worries, Askey concedes it is something his side will have to adjust to and, ultimately, ‘get on with.’

“I’ve said for a long time that I don’t agree with playing at this standard on 3G pitches,” said Askey.

"My biggest concern with playing on 3G pitches is injuries that it causes to players, not only our own players but players in general, so I’m glad we don’t play on it every week.

“You just have to get on with it. For a one off then you just have to adjust accordingly, and the players know it’s only for one game.

"They just have to give it everything they’ve got, as they do every week, and there’s no reason we can’t go there and get a result.”

Hartlepool striker, and the National League's player of the month for August, Emmanuel Dieseruvwe has also shared his thoughts on 3G pitches, as he looks to add to his impressive start for the club this afternoon having scored six goals in six appearances, by insisting Pools cannot use the surface as an excuse.

"I’d prefer not to be on a 3G pitch, but it’s part of the league,” said Dieseruvwe.

"You need to adapt into each game so it can’t be an excuse going down there.

"As soon as we get there we’ve got to get a feel for the pitch and play the game how it needs to be played on the day.”

An artificial pitch won’t be the only thing Pools will have to contend with against Oxford, with temperatures set to reach up to 30° this afternoon – the heat being something Askey said his players also had to deal with in their recent win over Wealdstone last weekend.

"It’s hotter than what people realise, I think that’s why we got a little bit weary towards the end of the game and let the opposition in a little bit,” he said.

"But our players are fit and they’ll handle it as well as any other team.

"The hardest thing to deal with is playing Saturday-Monday like the other week because of how the fixtures ran.