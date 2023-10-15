Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool were on the end of a cup upset in the fourth qualifying round as their National League North visitors ran out deserving winners to cap another miserable afternoon at Suit Direct Stadium.

Askey started a full-strength team, having remained unchanged from the win over Eastleigh, but his side were undone by goals from Elliott Whitehouse and Charlie Caton.

Whitehouse finished well first time inside the opening quarter of an hour before Caton crowned another counter-attack just before the hour mark to take the tie away from Pools

John Askey discussed Hartlepool United's complacency claims following defeat to Chester in the FA Cup.

But this was not a smash and grab from Chester – who deserve their spot in the first round.

As with any defeat to a side from a lower division, questions were asked of Askey with regards to the mentality of his players and whether or not they overlooked Chester given their supposed superiority.

But as we have seen in the National League this season against the likes of Oxford City and Dorking Wanderers – Pools have come unstuck when labelled as favourites.

Askey, however, believes there was no complacency from his players but admits he can’t argue with the suggestion some people will make after another hugely disappointing performance from his players.

"I don’t think there was, but if you were watching you wouldn’t think that,” the Hartlepool boss explained.

"Everybody wants to progress in the FA Cup. We know the importance of the game, not so much just to progress, but financially it’s so important for the football club. So there shouldn’t be a complacency there.

"When you’re playing against teams who are below you, you should have enough pride about your performance that you go and show you’re better than who you’re playing against because if you can’t then there’s something wrong.

"It was poor. We’ve played with no real intensity and then when we’ve gone a goal behind we haven’t been able to lift ourselves.