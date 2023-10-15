News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

John Askey shares thoughts on Hartlepool United complacency claims in FA Cup defeat to Chester

John Askey has dismissed claims of complacency from his Hartlepool United side after they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Chester.
By Joe Ramage
Published 15th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool were on the end of a cup upset in the fourth qualifying round as their National League North visitors ran out deserving winners to cap another miserable afternoon at Suit Direct Stadium.

Askey started a full-strength team, having remained unchanged from the win over Eastleigh, but his side were undone by goals from Elliott Whitehouse and Charlie Caton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whitehouse finished well first time inside the opening quarter of an hour before Caton crowned another counter-attack just before the hour mark to take the tie away from Pools

John Askey discussed Hartlepool United's complacency claims following defeat to Chester in the FA Cup.John Askey discussed Hartlepool United's complacency claims following defeat to Chester in the FA Cup.
John Askey discussed Hartlepool United's complacency claims following defeat to Chester in the FA Cup.
Most Popular

But this was not a smash and grab from Chester – who deserve their spot in the first round.

As with any defeat to a side from a lower division, questions were asked of Askey with regards to the mentality of his players and whether or not they overlooked Chester given their supposed superiority.

But as we have seen in the National League this season against the likes of Oxford City and Dorking Wanderers – Pools have come unstuck when labelled as favourites.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Askey, however, believes there was no complacency from his players but admits he can’t argue with the suggestion some people will make after another hugely disappointing performance from his players.

Read More
Hartlepool United player ratings photo gallery: 'Sluggish from the start' - An a...

"I don’t think there was, but if you were watching you wouldn’t think that,” the Hartlepool boss explained.

"Everybody wants to progress in the FA Cup. We know the importance of the game, not so much just to progress, but financially it’s so important for the football club. So there shouldn’t be a complacency there.

"When you’re playing against teams who are below you, you should have enough pride about your performance that you go and show you’re better than who you’re playing against because if you can’t then there’s something wrong.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was poor. We’ve played with no real intensity and then when we’ve gone a goal behind we haven’t been able to lift ourselves.

"A lot of people need to have a look at themselves, myself included. It’s just not acceptable.”

Related topics:ChesterNational League NorthEastleigh