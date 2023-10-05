Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool felt hard done by in their 1-0 reverse at Meadow Park after Lee Ndlovu’s late strike.

But to compound the misery of a third straight defeat in the National League, Pools were dealt another series of injury concerns with midfield duo Oliver Finney and Tom Crawford being forced off in the second half in Hertfordshire and striker Josh Umerah also struggling to finish the game.

Askey has been left short of options in midfield in the early months of the season owing to a number of significant injuries with the likes of Callum Cooke, Anthony Mancini and Kieran Wallace missing.

The Hartlepool boss has already turned to the free agent market over the last month with the arrival of former Manchester City and Derby County youngster Osazee Aghatise before the recent return of former club captain Nicky Featherstone, who was thrown straight into the starting line-up against Boreham Wood.

Featherstone joined both Crawford and Finney in midfield, but the latter two were taken off in the second half through injury.

Finney’s time with Hartlepool since joining in January from Crewe Alexandra has been plagued by niggling injuries, with the midfielder struggling with an achilles problem, whilst Crawford suffered a lengthy lay-off last season with an ankle issue.

Finney went off early in the second half, again appearing to clutch towards his ankle area, before Crawford, who had been on the end of a number of robust challenges, struggled to shake off a shin injury.

Tom Crawford was forced off with an injury in Hartlepool United's defeat at Boreham Wood.

Pools striker Umerah could also be seen struggling to run off an injury late on with Askey revealing his fear over any further potential losses to his squad.

"It’s midfield players,” said Askey.

"We’ll have to see how they are. In other positions we can probably compensate but our midfield players going down, then that’s a big worry.

Oliver Finney is a doubt for Hartlepool United's National League clash with Eastleigh after picking up an injury in the defeat at Boreham Wood.

“It’s a short turnaround with it being a Wednesday night, and obviously it’s not a position where we’re very strong. Nicky has had to come in and he hasn’t played for I don’t know how long – although you wouldn’t have thought that if you watched the game.

"But if those two [Finney and Crawford] are not fit then we’ll have to have a look and see if we can bring anybody else in, or see what else we’ve got in the squad.”

But while Hartlepool’s luck appears to be out when it comes to injuries, Askey believes there was still enough in his side at Meadow Park to have come away with three points.

"I’ve not really known anything like it [in terms of injuries]. We haven’t had any luck,” said Askey.

"But the players on there tonight were good enough to win the game and we haven’t, for whatever reason. We have to keep believing that it will turn around and if they play like that then it will.”