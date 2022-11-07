On the back of a vitally important win over Grimsby Town in the league, an FA Cup first round tie was probably the last thing Hartlepool wanted, or needed, even more so when you factor in just how much of a potential banana skin this tie was at the Armco Arena. With Curle’s side struggling in the league, a trip to the team sitting just five places below them in the football pyramid, fourth in the National League table, looked problematic.

Solihull were unbeaten at home heading into the tie, Hartlepool yet to win away from home this season. It had all the ingredients of a challenging afternoon and yet, as Curle said, they were unfazed by it.

That in itself is a plus. Where we have seen Hartlepool crumble away from home at times this season, here they measured up. After all, this could very well have been a league fixture this season with Solihull narrowly missing out on promotion to the Football League in the play-off final, and Curle’s side certainly gave them that respect.

Josh Umerah of Hartlepool United celebrates scoring his eighth goal of the season against Solihull Moors. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

Beyond that, this transcended into an entertaining cup tie. Both teams had a go at each other, both teams created opportunities and both teams scored a couple of goals. Again, it’s not often we have said that about Hartlepool this season.

There was plenty to be buoyed by in Hartlepool's performance at times. There seemed to be an added energy, maybe even that extra yard Curle keeps demanding from his players. Mohamad Sylla and the improving Callum Cooke were effective in midfield, Wes McDonald was a threat on the left and Josh Umerah found his name on the scoresheet again - although he should have added another.

Nicky Featherstone, one poor stray pass aside, continued his return to full fitness with another measured display which included a lung-busting run to chase down a second half counter-attack led by Joe Sbarra. Jack Hamilton and Joe Grey were back in the squad and back in action from the bench - both making instant impacts, with Hamilton heading home his first goal for the club.

Was it perfect? No. They weren’t able to see the game out and, as such, will have to go again with Solihull at the Suit Direct Stadium, but the overriding emotion is that this wasn’t bad from Hartlepool. This was a game that, even a fortnight ago, you would be forgiven for anticipating defeat.

Jack Hamilton scored his first goal for Hartlepool United against Solihull Moors. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

What’s more, given their position in the league table, this was a game which, ultimately, would not have mattered too much had they lost. But it shows where Curle’s intentions lie, and that is on getting results in any football match, regardless of the competition.

“You ask any manager of any team in any division and there’ll be things they like and things they don’t like and I’m no different,” said Curle.

“There’s things I liked in that game and there’s things I know we need to continue to improve on.”

Callum Cooke has seen an improvement in his performances in recent weeks. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

And there are negatives. Throwing away a lead, twice, will frustrate Curle. Conversely, they took the lead twice in a game which, again, hasn't happened too often of late. They were vulnerable to the counter-attack a little too frequently which, on another day, could have hurt them more and there is a weakness in the left side of defence while Clarke Oduor has to fill in there in an unnatural position. But they, for the most part, are controllable negatives.

The biggest uncontrollable negatives must surely come on the injury front as Alex Lacey was helped off late in the game, with David Ferguson also missing the trip to the Midlands through injury. While there is no timescale on either for a potential return, they add to what is now a desperate situation in defence with Jamie Sterry, Rollin Menayese and Mouhamed Niang also out - Brody Paterson, too, was not involved at Solihull.

Those injuries will be assessed ahead of a difficult trip to Stevenage at the weekend for what is already shaping up to be a patched up Hartlepool squad. At this rate, Curle may even need to dust off his boots to fill the vacant centre-back position.

Alternatively, Curle may have to turn to the club’s academy - three of whom were involved on the bench against Solihull Moors. Defender Louis Stephenson has now made three consecutive first team squads, while Campbell Darcy and Joe Kitching were named here.

The academy trio formed part of the substitutes bench where the average age of the eight outfield players totalled little over 19-years-old which can be seen as a positive or a negative depending on which side of the fence you opt for. On the one hand, you have a number of young, enthusiastic and home grown players desperate to make an impact in the first team. On the other, you have a severe lack of experience, particularly for a League Two relegation battle.

It means the injuries to both Lacey and Ferguson may force Curle’s hand in the free agent market with the need for defensive cover now becoming a necessity.

