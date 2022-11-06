Keith Curle’s side made the trip to the Midlands to take on the team sitting fourth in the National League table, and unbeaten at home this season, looking to progress to the next round of the cup and build on their recent win over Grimsby Town in the league. But Neal Ardley’s side demonstrated why they have been a difficult nut to crack this season as they wrestled their way back into the game to earn a replay at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Having been denied his eighth goal of the season in the win over Grimsby a week ago, Josh Umerah gave Hartlepool the lead inside 20 minutes when he reacted to a loose ball from Wes McDonald’s cross to stab beyond goalkeeper Ryan Boot. The 25-year-old should have doubled his tally for the day almost immediately from the restart when expertly picked out by Callum Cooke before lifting over the bar.

Solihull levelled after the break when catching Pools on the counter from their own corner as Joe Sbarra freed Andrew Dallas who went around Ben Killip to score before Jack Hamilton came off the bench to restore the lead for Curle’s side with his first goal for the club.

Hartlepool United and Solihull Moors played out an entertaining draw in the FA Cup first round. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

But the hosts were able to claim a replay when Sbarra converted from inside the area six minutes from time despite a number of fine saves from Killip with the two sides now set to meet again.

And here are some of the key takeaways from Pools’ FA Cup draw.

A strong line-up

Despite their priorities remaining in the league, Curle stayed true to his word when naming his starting XI at the Armco Arena with just one change from the team who began the win over Grimsby a week ago.

Joe Sbarra of Solihull Moors celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game to force a replay against Hartlepool United in the FA Cup. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

Theo Robinson partnered Umerah in attack with Curle showing no hesitation over featuring his leading scorer. Umerah has, largely, been left out of Hartlepool’s cup fixtures this season, with late substitute appearances in the League Cup defeat at Blackburn Rovers and the Papa Johns Trophy loss to Everton under-21s.

But Curle named a side with intent and purpose with Umerah rewarding that faith by opening the scoring. The striker saw his initial header from McDonald’s cross bounce down off the defender before he reacted quickest to power the ball in from little more than six yards.

Curle admitted afterwards his selection was ‘the best players I’ve got available within the team,’ as injury problems continue to persist.

Youthful bench

Keith Curle's injury concerns continued against Solihull Moors. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

There was a notable change on the bench, however, as Curle named three of the club's academy prospects among his nine substitutes. Teenager Louis Stephenson, who has been involved against Salford City and Grimsby, retained his place while youth team captain Campbell Darcy and midfielder Joe Kitching also received a call up to the squad.

But the academy trio were not the only youngsters included on the bench for Pools. Having featured for Sunderland's under-21s earlier in the week, 19-year-old Ellis Taylor returned to the Hartlepool squad while 19-year-old Joe Grey was back from his concussion injury. Mikael Ndjoli, 23, Jake Hastie, 23, and Hamilton, 22, completed a youthful bench in the FA Cup.

Of the eight outfield players named on the bench, the average age was little over 19-years-old.

Hamilton off the mark and a goal from a set piece

And it was one of those youngsters in Hamilton who restored the lead for Hartlepool in the second half when scoring his first goal for the club.

Interim boss Curle praised Hamilton for opening his account and has backed the striker to build on it moving forward. But, perhaps, just as significant as Hamitlon’s first goal was Pools scoring from a set piece.

It has been a problem plaguing them since their return to the Football League as you have to go back to Peter Clarke’s own goal from a David Ferguson free kick against Tranmere Rovers in a 1-0 victory at the Suit Direct Stadium in February for the last time they converted directly from a dead ball situation.

You could argue Umerah’s first goal for Hartlepool in the defeat at Northampton Town came from a set piece after he bundled in on the goalline from a Cooke free kick which was headed against the bar initially.

Hartlepool profited from a set piece goal in last season’s FA Cup against Lincoln City when Lewis Fiorini diverted into his own net from Mark Shelton’s first-time cross from a Nicky Featherstone free kick. Shelton was also involved for a goal scored from a corner against Sheffield Wednesday in the Papa Johns Trophy when nodding down for Will Goodwin to convert from close range but, again, these examples are not direct.

It's not often we see a Hartlepool head meet a Hartlepool set piece directly to score and it was something Curle was keen to highlight.

“There’s little bits and pieces starting to come together,” said Curle.

“Scoring a goal direct from a corner is excellent, but we still need to get more bodies into the box and more quality into the final third and we still need to defend our box better than we did. But there’s positives to take from it.”

Competitive Solihull

Although Hartlepool were still unable to register back-to-back wins, there can be encouragement taken from this FA Cup tie, albeit against lower league opposition.

For the most part, this was an entertaining fixture, with both teams creating a number of chances and Curle himself admitting a draw was a fair result.

And for that you have to give Solihull Moors credit. This could very well have been a League Two fixture this season had things gone differently in the National League play-off final in June and Ardley’s side proved why they are likely to be in the mix for promotion again this season.

Ultimately, this wasn’t a bad result for Hartlepool given their frailties this season. This was very much a banana skin of an FA Cup tie and, as things stand, they remain in the hat for round two.

Injury woes continue

The biggest concern from the game, however, comes on the injury front as Hartlepool’s woes show little sign of slowing down.

Curle was without full-back Ferguson who did not make the trip to the Midlands having understood to have pulled up in training ahead of the trip, while centre-back Alex Lacey was forced off with a worrying injury as he was helped off using his shirt as a makeshift sling following a heavy landing.

Should both Ferguson and Lacey be longer term absentees that leaves Curle desperately short of numbers at the back. Winger Clarke Oduor has been utilised as a makeshift wing-back in recent weeks while Ferguson himself has operated as a third centre-back.

