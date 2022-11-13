Pools fell to a cruel defeat 10 minutes from time when striker Danny Rose was able to sneak in on Ben Killip after the goalkeeper dropped the ball to the floor to clear. Rose had been lying in Killip’s goal after missing out on a cross just seconds earlier but, with Killip under the impression his penalty area was clear, he dropped the ball to the ground which allowed Rose to rise back to his feet and steal in to walk the ball into an empty net.

It was harsh on Hartlepool, who had created two significant opportunities of their own in the first half when Josh Umerah hit the bar before dragging wide, with Curle of the belief his side merited at least a point for their endeavours at the Lamex Stadium.

“If you listened to the comments as we were going down the tunnel after the game, you can hear their changing room saying they snatched and grabbed the three points, and that’s coming from their players,” said Curle.

Keith Curle credits Hartlepool United despite their narrow defeat at Stevenage. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

“We knew we came here today and we had to cause them problems, and I think we did that. The first half we had the two clear cut chances and if we take those it changes the game, but I thought the extra yard in our play was there today.

He added: “When you come to Stevenage you've got to be prepared to be committed and you've got to have a plan. There’s credit for the players because the attention to detail and the willingness and understanding of what is required to cause them problems was there.

“I thought we nullified them but, within that, sometimes when you’re second in the league you get that one opportunist goal that wins you games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Rose scored the only goal of the game as Stevenage beat Hartlepool United. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

"I’m never going to say I'm pleased with a defeat, but there’s a way to get beat and we’ve got to take credit in the way that we’ve lost because we bought into our game plan. I thought we looked solid. We asked them different questions.